Sandy cut power to millions — how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
Bar, hospital, boardwalk — NJ operations forever changed by Sandy
Beyond the hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed or damaged by Sandy, the massive October 2012 storm delivered a major blow to New Jersey businesses and organizations, some of which are still in bounce-back mode or haven't yet restarted operations. The post-tropical cyclone not only forced retailers, eateries and other...
Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program
NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
You Can Now DoorDash Booze Right To Your House In New Jersey
It is now officially legal to get your booze brought right to your door in New Jersey!. This makes perfect sense to me. You can’t drink and drive if you are drinking at home. You know as well as I do there are times when the party kicks off and you run out of mommy’s grape juice. So instead of getting behind the wheel a few glasses in, your cocktails can come to you with a simple tap of your iPhone.
Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022
If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
New Jersey records one of nation’s biggest spikes in poverty
TRENTON – Poverty increased more in New Jersey than nearly all other states between 2019 and 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, which also showed the state’s median income dropped by 1.7% in that time. The poverty rate in New Jersey went up...
N.J. reports 1,526 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Rate of transmission drastically drops in one week.
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 1,526 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission has seen a dramatic decrease since last week. The statewide rate of transmission was .98 on Wednesday, down from 1.16 on Thursday of last week. When the transmission rate is 1,...
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
2 New Jersey towns make list of 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Find out why.
Fortune Well has come out with their rankings of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, and a couple of New Jersey towns made the list.
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
Debate arises over vehicle permit plan in Pinelands forest
Three legislators object to a state plan to require people to pay for permits to drive in Wharton State Forest, damaged by off-road vehicles. The post Debate arises over vehicle permit plan in Pinelands forest appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
NJ Transit introduces its first bus that runs on battery
CAMDEN — The nation's largest statewide public transportation system is getting ready to launch a small fleet of buses that run on battery power. NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett joined officials and stakeholders in Camden on Tuesday to introduce the agency's first battery electric bus, which should hit the road to provide service in the coming weeks.
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday
The bill would require the state's pension fund to divest from all fossil fuel companies within two years. The post N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
NJ residents still fighting to get home, 10 years after Sandy
Nick Honachefsky had been a year-round resident of the Camp Osborn neighborhood of Brick Township for 15 years when Sandy rolled in and took everything. Since then, he's lived in 15 different spots, waiting to get back to a permanent home. Not only was Nick's bungalow in the path of...
