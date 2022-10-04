Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina Andras
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Related
ncwlife.com
Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
ncwlife.com
Seattle University District shootings mobilize city, college officials; mayor touts budget that 'prioritizes public safety'
(The Center Square) – A string of shootings near the University of Washington's Seattle campus have turned heads to city officials for answers. On Oct. 1, a 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting. On Oct. 2, four students from UW were shot outside of a local bar.
ncwlife.com
'Consumptive strategy' is allowing the Bolt Creek Fire to burn into the wilderness
Managers on the Bolt Creek Fire on Monday explained what they called the unique firefighting strategy they’re using that’s causing more smoke but is expected to have greater long-term benefits. The fire was first reported Sept. 10 burning north of Skykomish and early on led to evacuations and...
ncwlife.com
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 5th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is suing the operator of an excavation in Number One Canyon outside Wenatchee and the intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be closed overnight the next two nights as work continues on traffic light installment and sidewalk improvement.
Comments / 1