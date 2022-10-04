A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is suing the operator of an excavation in Number One Canyon outside Wenatchee and the intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be closed overnight the next two nights as work continues on traffic light installment and sidewalk improvement.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO