Stuck together: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks begin to navigate clouded future
MILWAUKEE — More than a week removed from the Diamondbacks’ decision to bring an end to his season, left-hander Madison Bumgarner was asked to reflect on how his year went. He pointed to the good stretches and the bad, settled on the phrase “a little bit of a grind,” and then wondered about the reasons why. ...
Next White Sox Manager Odds: Bruce Bochy early favorite
A presumptive future Hall of Fame member could replace a current one as the next manager of the Chicago White
Brewers fan goes all out for foul ball on final day of MLB regular season
A fan at American Family Field did everything he could to reach a foul ball during the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Bullpen, right-handed bat, rotation help all high on Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen’s to-do list
The Diamondbacks won 22 more games this year than the previous year, but it was clear from General Manager Mike Hazen’s end-of-year session with reporters that fact did not mean much to him. “I don’t look at it, like, ‘Congratulations, we stunk less than we did last year,’” Hazen said. “I don’t have...
KCTV 5
Royals announce Mike Matheny, Cal Eldred will not return next season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday evening, the Royals announced that Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not return for the 2023 season. “We are grateful to Mike for leading us through some unusual times these last three seasons,” said Executive Vice President/General Manager J.J. Picollo. “He met those challenges head on and helped us move forward in a positive manner. We thank him for his leadership and know his influence will have a positive impact moving forward.”
Guardians beat Royals, 5-3; Cal Quantrill extends winning streak to 11 games
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even the state of limbo can’t stop the streak. The Guardians have been stuck in limbo since clinching the AL Central on Sept. 25 against Texas at Globe Life Field. Nine games to prepare for Friday and the start of their three-game wild card series, which will be against Tampa Bay after Seattle clinched the second wild card spot by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night and the Rays lost a rain-shortened game against Boston.
CBS News
White Sox get clobbered by Twins, finish 12 games worse than 2021 record
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees' Aaron...
Guardians, Jose Ramirez storm past Royals in season finale
Jose Ramirez had four hits and two RBIs as the Cleveland Guardians headed into the postseason on a winning note,
Cardinals fans were the best in baseball according to TV ratings
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have claimed a title for the second consecutive year: most-watched team. For the second consecutive season, Nielsen Media Research data showed the Cardinals had the highest rated local television ratings in Major League Baseball. The viewership numbers were up 31% from last year, according to Bally Sports Midwest.
brewcrewball.com
Game #162: Milwaukee Brewers (86-75) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (73-88)
The Brewers will go for a season-ending sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon as Corbin Burnes takes on Merrill Kelly. After the Brewers were officially eliminated Monday night due to a Phillies’ victory, they took game two against Arizona while the Astros nearly no-hit Philadelphia. While Milwaukee trails...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 4
Chuck Comiskey III was named vice president of the White Sox. He refused to see the team continue to be the laughingstock of the American League, and immediately began to take steps to change things on and off the field. Those changes started to bear fruit as soon as the 1951 season, as the Sox vaulted into contention in the American League. For the next 17 years, through the end of the 1967 campaign, the White Sox produced a winning record and were usually in the running for the pennant — winning it in 1959.
⚾ Royals fire manager Mike Matheny after 65-97 end to season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny's...
