Phoenix, AZ

Royals announce Mike Matheny, Cal Eldred will not return next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday evening, the Royals announced that Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not return for the 2023 season. “We are grateful to Mike for leading us through some unusual times these last three seasons,” said Executive Vice President/General Manager J.J. Picollo. “He met those challenges head on and helped us move forward in a positive manner. We thank him for his leadership and know his influence will have a positive impact moving forward.”
Guardians beat Royals, 5-3; Cal Quantrill extends winning streak to 11 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even the state of limbo can’t stop the streak. The Guardians have been stuck in limbo since clinching the AL Central on Sept. 25 against Texas at Globe Life Field. Nine games to prepare for Friday and the start of their three-game wild card series, which will be against Tampa Bay after Seattle clinched the second wild card spot by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night and the Rays lost a rain-shortened game against Boston.
Game #162: Milwaukee Brewers (86-75) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (73-88)

The Brewers will go for a season-ending sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon as Corbin Burnes takes on Merrill Kelly. After the Brewers were officially eliminated Monday night due to a Phillies’ victory, they took game two against Arizona while the Astros nearly no-hit Philadelphia. While Milwaukee trails...
Today in White Sox History: October 4

Chuck Comiskey III was named vice president of the White Sox. He refused to see the team continue to be the laughingstock of the American League, and immediately began to take steps to change things on and off the field. Those changes started to bear fruit as soon as the 1951 season, as the Sox vaulted into contention in the American League. For the next 17 years, through the end of the 1967 campaign, the White Sox produced a winning record and were usually in the running for the pennant — winning it in 1959.
