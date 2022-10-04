His superb save to deny Oldham an equaliser in the second half was a show of what this lad is capable of. No disrespect intended to Lee Burge and Remi Matthews, but at this stage - with Sunderland in League One, and both senior keepers out of contract in the summer - I see little point in persisting with them. We aren’t going to see any improvement in their performances, and we’ve arguably seen enough of both to suggest they’re not quite up to standard. You certainly wouldn’t want either of them between the sticks should we defy the odds and gain promotion to the Championship - they’d both struggle playing a division up.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO