BBC
Steve Bruce: 'Change is for others to decide,' says under-pressure West Brom boss
Under-pressure West Brom boss Steve Bruce says he will keep "bashing away" to try and improve results, with his side 21st in the Championship table. The Baggies have not won in their past six league games and were beaten 3-2 at home by Swansea City at the weekend. They finished...
Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Free-Kick Gives Liverpool Lead Against Rangers In Champions League
Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold's sublime free-kick give Liverpool an early lead in the Champions League against Rangers.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
SB Nation
What is Patto’s ceiling?
His superb save to deny Oldham an equaliser in the second half was a show of what this lad is capable of. No disrespect intended to Lee Burge and Remi Matthews, but at this stage - with Sunderland in League One, and both senior keepers out of contract in the summer - I see little point in persisting with them. We aren’t going to see any improvement in their performances, and we’ve arguably seen enough of both to suggest they’re not quite up to standard. You certainly wouldn’t want either of them between the sticks should we defy the odds and gain promotion to the Championship - they’d both struggle playing a division up.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Penalty As Liverpool Go Two Up Against Rangers
Liverpool went 1-0 up early on in the first half and have continued to push froward since with no reward. Darwin Nunez has been at the end of most chances but an inspired Allan McGregor has done all he can to keep his side in the match. Unfortunately for the...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
SB Nation
Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City
Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
UEFA・
SB Nation
First Professional Contract for Hannah Silcock
Hannah Silcock joined Liverpool’s Academy at age eight, and has today signed her first professional contract with Liverpool FC Women. The 18-year-old made her first team debut last season, and started for the Reds last weekend against Sunderland in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup. The centerback has looked promising in her early showings, and the contract is a just reward for her progression.
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez
Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager,...
SB Nation
Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty arrives to take over Sunderland’s U21s - what does it all mean?
Sunderland have announced that Graeme Murty - the Reading FC legend and former manager of Scottish giants Rangers - has taken up the post of Head of Professional Development Phase, which basically means he’s in charge of our U21s. All great news, then, given we’ve not had anyone in...
Yardbarker
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Graham Potter's Post-Match Thoughts
Speaking to BT Sport, the boss said he was happy with how his side applied themselves. I'm delighted with the performance and the attitude. Clean sheet, three goals, we had to suffer as well which is good to do as you have to do that at the top level. It's a good start for us."
UEFA・
SB Nation
Paul Ince ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Norwich City Draw
Reading continued to prove people wrong with a brilliantly deserved 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the SCL Stadium. We could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but Andy Carroll had his header saved and Jeff Hendrick’s shot hit the post. Grant Hanley gave the visitors the...
SB Nation
Talking Points: Another frustrating night on Wearside for the Black Cats - what went on?
Coming into a home double header against Preston and Blackpool, I didn’t think I’d be here writing on the back of two 0-0 draws. Granted, Sunderland had already drawn some blanks before this season, notably against local rivals Middlesbrough. But in games against Reading and Watford, Sunderland had...
SB Nation
Match Ratings: Leicester vs Nottingham Forest
The Foxes scored a huge win over rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday, ending their winless run to start the season. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Earned himself his first clean sheet of the season while looking solid in goal. He made a couple of decent saves, although the communication between the backline as a whole is still lacking at times. 7.
SkySports
Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win
Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
SB Nation
Liverpool Focus Turns to Arsenal After “Not Perfect But Important” Win
After a difficult return to Premier League action in a 3-3 draw against Brighton last weekend, Liverpool appeared to take a step in the right direction mid-week in Champions League action as they eased past Scotland’s Rangers by a score of 2-0. The real test as to where this...
ESPN
Barcelona coach Xavi outraged over refereeing 'injustice' in defeat to Inter Milan
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he was outraged at what he believed were refereeing injustices after two handball decisions went against his side in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time, but the match ended in...
MLS・
SB Nation
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: What were the positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Blackpool?
On another day we win that game, but Blackpool’s keeper pulled off two of the best saves I’ve seen this season to deny Jack Clarke - it just wasn’t our day. We had 15 shots in total, but only four were on goal - although Embleton’s strike that hit the top of the bar counts as off target - and I thought generally we did a decent job of getting down the sides and creating opportunities.
