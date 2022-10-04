ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SB Nation

Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What is Patto’s ceiling?

His superb save to deny Oldham an equaliser in the second half was a show of what this lad is capable of. No disrespect intended to Lee Burge and Remi Matthews, but at this stage - with Sunderland in League One, and both senior keepers out of contract in the summer - I see little point in persisting with them. We aren’t going to see any improvement in their performances, and we’ve arguably seen enough of both to suggest they’re not quite up to standard. You certainly wouldn’t want either of them between the sticks should we defy the odds and gain promotion to the Championship - they’d both struggle playing a division up.
SOCCER
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City

Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

First Professional Contract for Hannah Silcock

Hannah Silcock joined Liverpool’s Academy at age eight, and has today signed her first professional contract with Liverpool FC Women. The 18-year-old made her first team debut last season, and started for the Reds last weekend against Sunderland in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup. The centerback has looked promising in her early showings, and the contract is a just reward for her progression.
SOCCER
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez

Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Graham Potter's Post-Match Thoughts

Speaking to BT Sport, the boss said he was happy with how his side applied themselves. I'm delighted with the performance and the attitude. Clean sheet, three goals, we had to suffer as well which is good to do as you have to do that at the top level. It's a good start for us."
UEFA
SB Nation

Match Ratings: Leicester vs Nottingham Forest

The Foxes scored a huge win over rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday, ending their winless run to start the season. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Earned himself his first clean sheet of the season while looking solid in goal. He made a couple of decent saves, although the communication between the backline as a whole is still lacking at times. 7.
SOCCER
SkySports

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Two Up, Two Down: What were the positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Blackpool?

On another day we win that game, but Blackpool’s keeper pulled off two of the best saves I’ve seen this season to deny Jack Clarke - it just wasn’t our day. We had 15 shots in total, but only four were on goal - although Embleton’s strike that hit the top of the bar counts as off target - and I thought generally we did a decent job of getting down the sides and creating opportunities.
PREMIER LEAGUE

