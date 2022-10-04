Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk’s private texts with Joe Rogan reveal podcast star’s shock advice for Tesla CEO before $44billion Twitter deal
PRIVATE texts between Elon Musk and Joe Rogan have revealed the podcast star advised the Tesla CEO to "liberate Twitter" ahead of his $44billion takeover deal with the platform. The messages were released on Thursday as part of the pre-trial discovery process in the court battle over whether Musk has...
Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey’s private texts show Twitter founder tried to involve Tesla CEO in site a year before $44b deal
JACK Dorsey pushed for Elon Musk's addition to Twitter's board a year before the Tesla CEO's $44billion offer, a series of private text messages claim. The exchange comes to light amid the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk, who agreed to purchase the social media platform back in April before he pulled out of the deal in July.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
Judge Grants Elon Musk's Request For Stay In Twitter Trial: Tesla CEO Has Until This Date To Close On $44B Deal
UPDATE: The judge in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk has ruled that Musk has until 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to close on an acquisition of the social media platform in order to avoid a trial. Kathaleen McCormick ruled Thursday over Twitter's objections that the social media platform's lawsuit against Musk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter again for $44 billion. Here's how the site may change after he's in charge, including 'authenticating all humans.'
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has big plans for changes at the influential social media company, from authenticating all humans to banning spam bots.
Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, security filings showed on Tuesday, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
CNBC
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twitter surges as Musk proposes going through with deal
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's stock (TWTR.N) surged on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk proposed to go ahead with his takeover of the social media platform at $54.20 per share. read more.
Complex
Elon Musk Reportedly Changes Mind, Offers to Buy Twitter at Original Price
Elon Musk has proposed buying Twitter for the original offer price, a report shared Tuesday alleged. Indeed, per a piece published Tuesday by Bloomberg, Musk is claimed by “people familiar with the matter” to have said in a letter to Twitter he would buy the company at a price of $54.20 per share.
Elon Musk is willing to buy Twitter for the originally agreed upon $44 billion after trying to back out. Twitter says it plans to close the deal at that price.
Elon Musk told Twitter he is willing to pay $54.20 per share, a source confirmed with Insider. The billionaire attempted to back out of the deal in July and was set to face Twitter in court October 17. A Twitter spokesperson said the company intends to close the deal at...
Elon Musk Will Purchase Twitter for Proposed $44 Billion After All — Report
Elon Musk has proposed to complete the $44 billion buyout of social media platform Twitter, as Bloomberg News reported. Trading of Twitter shares were halted on October 4 following the report that Musk is moving ahead with the purchase on the original agreed-upon terms. Per anonymous sources via Bloomberg, Musk penned a letter to Twitter offering to confirm the deal at $54.20 per share price. Twitter or Musk have not publicly commented.
Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Not the End of the World
Elon Musk has once again offered to buy Twitter—at his original price of $44 billion. Given that the social media company is currently suing the world's wealthiest man in order to force him to purchase the company, it seems likely that Twitter might accept this proposal. For some mainstream...
Elon Musk to proceed with $44bn buyout of Twitter after U-turn
Tesla chief executive had been set for court showdown after attempting to scrap deal
Here's What Ark Funds Thinks Of Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase: Will It Buy Shares Again?
Ark Invest is a big backer in all things Elon Musk. An analyst for the ETF company shares thoughts on Musk's renewed purchase interest in Twitter. Elon Musk submitted a new proposal to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. An analyst at Ark Invest weighed in with his thoughts on the news.
Tesla Shares Will Remain Under Pressure After Twitter-Deal News, Analyst Says — Unless Elon Musk Gives Clarity
After Elon Musk's U-turn on the Twitter deal, both parties haven't made attempts to stay the proceedings of the lawsuit between them,. Musk's only recourse to wriggle out of the deal is to hope for financiers reneging on their promise, analysts say. Elon Musk on Tuesday renewed his interest in...
Comments / 0