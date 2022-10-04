Elon Musk has proposed to complete the $44 billion buyout of social media platform Twitter, as Bloomberg News reported. Trading of Twitter shares were halted on October 4 following the report that Musk is moving ahead with the purchase on the original agreed-upon terms. Per anonymous sources via Bloomberg, Musk penned a letter to Twitter offering to confirm the deal at $54.20 per share price. Twitter or Musk have not publicly commented.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO