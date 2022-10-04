ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey’s private texts show Twitter founder tried to involve Tesla CEO in site a year before $44b deal

JACK Dorsey pushed for Elon Musk's addition to Twitter's board a year before the Tesla CEO's $44billion offer, a series of private text messages claim. The exchange comes to light amid the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk, who agreed to purchase the social media platform back in April before he pulled out of the deal in July.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#Linus Business#Linus Elon Musk
Reuters

Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Complex

Elon Musk Reportedly Changes Mind, Offers to Buy Twitter at Original Price

Elon Musk has proposed buying Twitter for the original offer price, a report shared Tuesday alleged. Indeed, per a piece published Tuesday by Bloomberg, Musk is claimed by “people familiar with the matter” to have said in a letter to Twitter he would buy the company at a price of $54.20 per share.
BUSINESS
IndieWire

Elon Musk Will Purchase Twitter for Proposed $44 Billion After All — Report

Elon Musk has proposed to complete the $44 billion buyout of social media platform Twitter, as Bloomberg News reported. Trading of Twitter shares were halted on October 4 following the report that Musk is moving ahead with the purchase on the original agreed-upon terms. Per anonymous sources via Bloomberg, Musk penned a letter to Twitter offering to confirm the deal at $54.20 per share price. Twitter or Musk have not publicly commented.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Not the End of the World

Elon Musk has once again offered to buy Twitter—at his original price of $44 billion. Given that the social media company is currently suing the world's wealthiest man in order to force him to purchase the company, it seems likely that Twitter might accept this proposal. For some mainstream...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy