ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
SANFORD, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Government
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
State
Wisconsin State
County
Brevard County, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Government
City
Merritt Island, FL
City
Cocoa, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Crash causes major traffic jam on SR-528 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning in Orange County is causing a major traffic jam. The wreck happened on westbound State Road 528 near Narcoosee Road, not far from Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released. S.R. 528...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Sinkhole#Brevard Part
veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

VyStar opens new branch, expanding in Brevard County

Brian E. Wolfburg, the president and CEO of VyStar Credit Union, has announced the opening of the credit union’s 67th full-service branch at 6435 N. Wickham Road in Suntree. VyStar officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the credit union to the community. The Melbourne branch expands...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
wflx.com

Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns

County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy