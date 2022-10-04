Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
cw34.com
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
WESH
Survivor returns to find Volusia County home in flames after flooding
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The city of Edgewater in Volusia County had massive flooding on streets and plenty of power outages. For one resident, that was bad enough, but then her home caught fire. “In the big scheme of things, we're lucky, but we're not lucky. I don't know how...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
Bay News 9
SR 46 remains closed between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties due to flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remains closed due to major flooding. SR 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remain closed due to floods. FHP is advising motorists to take SR 50 as an alternate route. There is no timeline for when...
click orlando
Crash causes major traffic jam on SR-528 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning in Orange County is causing a major traffic jam. The wreck happened on westbound State Road 528 near Narcoosee Road, not far from Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released. S.R. 528...
veronews.com
Upcoming development projects excite county officials
Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
WESH
Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
Bay News 9
Residents on high alert as Lake Toho water levels continue to rise
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Osceola County leaders ask residents to remain on high alert as Lake Toho continues to rise, which could impact some Osceola County neighborhoods. Water levels at Lake Toho are expected to peak Friday, while levels at East Lake Toho will continue to rise. The rising...
Bay News 9
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
Bay News 9
Some Geneva residents dealing with up to 6 feet of flooding around homes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ephraim Griffin has to build barriers around his home in Geneva to protect it because it is trapped on all four sides. “It rained for 36 hours, 40 hours," Griffin said. "Four more days, five more days, it would have been biblical.”. What You Need...
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
vieravoice.com
VyStar opens new branch, expanding in Brevard County
Brian E. Wolfburg, the president and CEO of VyStar Credit Union, has announced the opening of the credit union’s 67th full-service branch at 6435 N. Wickham Road in Suntree. VyStar officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the credit union to the community. The Melbourne branch expands...
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of October, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of October after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
wflx.com
Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
