Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
TheDailyBeast

This Little-Known Caribbean Island Is a Diver’s Paradise

Excitement runs through me as I take in the blissfully short lines gathered at St. Maarten airport with signs reading “transfer to St. Eustatius.” The line bore just a few patiently waiting locals and a handful of tourists with backpacks stuffed with long, diving fins: I knew that I was heading to a little-known mecca ripe for adventure and underwater enthusiasts. After boarding a 20-seater plane for a quick, 20-minute flight over sparkling blue waters, I landed on the tiny island (also known by locals as “Statia”). Immediately, you could see in the distance the imposing landmark of the destination: the Quill, a dormant volcano replete with healthy rainforests, hiking trails, and abundant plants and fruit that local herbalists source for their cuisine.
