Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
This Little-Known Caribbean Island Is a Diver’s Paradise
Excitement runs through me as I take in the blissfully short lines gathered at St. Maarten airport with signs reading “transfer to St. Eustatius.” The line bore just a few patiently waiting locals and a handful of tourists with backpacks stuffed with long, diving fins: I knew that I was heading to a little-known mecca ripe for adventure and underwater enthusiasts. After boarding a 20-seater plane for a quick, 20-minute flight over sparkling blue waters, I landed on the tiny island (also known by locals as “Statia”). Immediately, you could see in the distance the imposing landmark of the destination: the Quill, a dormant volcano replete with healthy rainforests, hiking trails, and abundant plants and fruit that local herbalists source for their cuisine.
disneytips.com
Disney Blocks Hotel Reservations and Talks Closure With Hurricane Ian on the Way
Florida is bracing itself as Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the state. With much path uncertainty, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hurricane Ian will hit Florida, but it’s not completely sure where. Walt Disney World Resort is unleashing its hurricane plans as it sits in the storm’s cone of uncertainty.
Comments / 0