Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
BOYS SOCCER: Shipley's McDaid Twins In Sync With Game Winning Goal in Tough Bout vs. Germantown Friends
PHILA.- It was another challenge faced, and another hurdle cleared. The Shipley School’s boys’ soccer team kept its perfect Friends School League record intact with a 2-0 victory over Germantown Friends School on Sept. 30, further separating itself from the pack in the regular season standings. Shipley (5-0,...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
FIELD HOCKEY: Cardinal O' Hara Playing for a Special Purpose and PCL Playoff Contention Starts to Take Shape
On Sept. 27, the Lions wore green ribbons in their hair in a game against Springfield as a sign of solidarity to Haverford High School student Lily Walker, who is battling an inoperable brain tumor. Cardinal O’Hara field hockey is in her corner. “We’re always cheering her on and...
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex
The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
mainlinetoday.com
Meet 2022’s Power Women of the Main Line and Western Suburbs
They are all poised, passionate and persistent. Meet this year’s 20 Power Women of the Main Line and western suburbs. By Kim Douglas, with additional reporting by J.F. Pirro and Michael Bradley. Natanya Sortland • Alice Choi • Diana Perez-Rodgers • Diane McGraw • Patti Brennan • Imaani J....
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports and recreation complex along Chester waterfront
The Philadelphia Union plan to construct a massive sports and recreation complex along the Delaware River waterfront in Chester, expanding the campus of the Major League Soccer team's home at Subaru Park. The Union shared preliminary plans for the WSFS Bank Sportsplex on Tuesday afternoon, including a video that shows...
Giordano: Philly PD Loses State Accreditation
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing a change of tune by the PLEAC in dealing with Philadelphia, telling that the leaders of the organization have reconsidered their vote to continue their accreditation of the Philly PD.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Tacos in Philadelphia
If you're in the mood for some tacos, Philadelphia's many Mexican restaurants offer many flavors and textures. From classic steak to street tacos, Philadelphia is home to some of the best taco joints in the region. Where to Find The Best Tacos in Philadelphia. While there are several options, the...
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students.
Villanovan
Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus
Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Feds Foil Blue Mailbox Stolen Checks Caper in Delco
Plus, models from all over the country sue yet another Philly strip club over photo use, Vox delves into Krasner impeachment, and more of what the city is talking about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with...
swarthmorephoenix.com
The Revival of Olde Club Brings Live Music Back to Swarthmore
After a long drought, live music returns to campus this fall. With the restoration of Olde Club, a space historically used as a concert venue, Swarthmore hosted two local indie rock bands, Best Bear and Humilitarian, on Saturday, Oct. 1. For the first time since Jan. 24, 2020, Olde Club was packed full of students listening to live music. This event was the first in a series of concerts set to go on throughout the fall semester.
beckersasc.com
11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni
A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes. Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:. Note: Two universities...
phillygrub.blog
KOP Grill & Tavern Celebrate Birds Winning Season, Introduces Happy Hour
The KOP Grill & Tavern is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ incredible start to the 2022/2023 NFL season with a drink special beginning on Sunday, October 9th. From 12-1 p.m. and every Sunday while the Eagles remain unbeaten, the KOP Grill & Tavern will be providing guests with one complimentary mimosa with any purchase to celebrate the birds. Anyone 21 and up is welcome to enjoy this complimentary offer. One complimentary mimosa per guest.
In the midst of a tight race for US Senate, Oz visits Philly Black clergy members
PHILADELPHIA — With the latest polls showing a tightening race, Mehmet Oz returned to Philadelphia on Sunday night to meet with local Black clergy members to press his case to be elected to the U.S. Senate. The Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries was celebrating its 13th anniversary as a congregation...
NBC Philadelphia
Suspect Identified in Roxborough Football Scrimmage Shooting, 5 Others Wanted
Philadelphia police have named a suspect in the shooting of several fellow teens outside of a Roxborough High School football scrimmage last week that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead. On Tuesday, police tweeted a photo of 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn and called him in a post to the department's website "the...
billypenn.com
All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
Broomall Man Remembered as the ‘Ironman of SEPTA’
Beloved SEPTA driver James J. McCloskey with his nephew, Joe Holden.Image via the McCloskey family. Retired SEPTA bus driver James J. McCloskey earned his sobriquet, the “Ironman of SEPTA,” after his last shift in 1994. His coworkers arranged a farewell event to celebrate the Broomall resident’s 45 years of uninterrupted service. Broadcast reporter Bill Baldini was covering the event when he came up with the moniker, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
