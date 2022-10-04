ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WITF

Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex

The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Meet 2022’s Power Women of the Main Line and Western Suburbs

They are all poised, passionate and persistent. Meet this year’s 20 Power Women of the Main Line and western suburbs. By Kim Douglas, with additional reporting by J.F. Pirro and Michael Bradley. Natanya Sortland • Alice Choi • Diana Perez-Rodgers • Diane McGraw • Patti Brennan • Imaani J....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Tacos in Philadelphia

If you're in the mood for some tacos, Philadelphia's many Mexican restaurants offer many flavors and textures. From classic steak to street tacos, Philadelphia is home to some of the best taco joints in the region. Where to Find The Best Tacos in Philadelphia. While there are several options, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Villanovan

Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus

Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
VILLANOVA, PA
swarthmorephoenix.com

The Revival of Olde Club Brings Live Music Back to Swarthmore

After a long drought, live music returns to campus this fall. With the restoration of Olde Club, a space historically used as a concert venue, Swarthmore hosted two local indie rock bands, Best Bear and Humilitarian, on Saturday, Oct. 1. For the first time since Jan. 24, 2020, Olde Club was packed full of students listening to live music. This event was the first in a series of concerts set to go on throughout the fall semester.
SWARTHMORE, PA
beckersasc.com

11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni

A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes. Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:. Note: Two universities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

KOP Grill & Tavern Celebrate Birds Winning Season, Introduces Happy Hour

The KOP Grill & Tavern is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ incredible start to the 2022/2023 NFL season with a drink special beginning on Sunday, October 9th. From 12-1 p.m. and every Sunday while the Eagles remain unbeaten, the KOP Grill & Tavern will be providing guests with one complimentary mimosa with any purchase to celebrate the birds. Anyone 21 and up is welcome to enjoy this complimentary offer. One complimentary mimosa per guest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Broomall Man Remembered as the ‘Ironman of SEPTA’

Beloved SEPTA driver James J. McCloskey with his nephew, Joe Holden.Image via the McCloskey family. Retired SEPTA bus driver James J. McCloskey earned his sobriquet, the “Ironman of SEPTA,” after his last shift in 1994. His coworkers arranged a farewell event to celebrate the Broomall resident’s 45 years of uninterrupted service. Broadcast reporter Bill Baldini was covering the event when he came up with the moniker, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BROOMALL, PA

