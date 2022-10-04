ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

247Sports

Watch: N.C. A&T Women's hoops assembles for first practice

Greensboro, NC: Tarrell Robinson strode into Corbett Sports Center for his 11th first practice as North Carolina A&T's women's basketball head coach this week. But times have changed since his first-ever practice as head coach. "People call this the first day of practice," he said. "But it's really the first...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan Rogue that was connected to the incident […]
GREENSBORO, NC
stupiddope.com

Nike Connects with N. Carolina A&T For the AYANTEE Dunk Low Sneaker

Nike and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University have collaborated on the Dunk Low “Ayantee” that is a tribute sneaker for the HBCU, coming in the base colors of gray and brown on the sneaker’s body, with more gray overlays found around the sneaker. In the...
GREENSBORO, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Football
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
WSPA 7News

Biplane crashes into house in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m. The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window […]
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinianuncg.com

The State of Glenwood

A stone’s throw from Spartan Village, ominous yellow foreclosure signs have gone up across Glenwood. Four are on the first block of Lexington Avenue alone. If one were to turn back time ten or so years, Glenwood was a very different place. Here’s what happened. In February of...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
Person
Tyrell Robinson
Person
Jeff Monken
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

68-year-old Winston-Salem woman found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mary Parker Watson has been found said police. Police are searching for a woman who went missing on Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to officials. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson. Watson is 5 feet 6...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Coastal Carolina#American Football#Clemson#Florida State#Georgia State
WFMY NEWS2

The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
GREENSBORO, NC
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
wtob980.com

Carolina Classic Fair – WTOB Live!

The Good Guys will be broadcasting live from the Broadcast Pavilion powered by Pat’s Body Shop and Towing all week! Check the Fair Calendar and come enjoy a great day at the Fair!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
WXII 12

No credible threat at Northeast Guilford High

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High was placed briefly under lockdown Thursday afternoon after police received a report about a possible active shooter. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police investigated but said there was no credible threat at the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

