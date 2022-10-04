Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Watch: N.C. A&T Women's hoops assembles for first practice
Greensboro, NC: Tarrell Robinson strode into Corbett Sports Center for his 11th first practice as North Carolina A&T's women's basketball head coach this week. But times have changed since his first-ever practice as head coach. "People call this the first day of practice," he said. "But it's really the first...
Parent concerned about ‘toxic bullying’ in Livingstone College WBB program as school closes case
SALISBURY, N.C. — The parent of a local student-athlete is calling out Livingstone College in Salisbury over concerns of “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program and questioning the school’s investigation after it said no evidence was found to support the allegations. Gregory Turner told...
Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan Rogue that was connected to the incident […]
stupiddope.com
Nike Connects with N. Carolina A&T For the AYANTEE Dunk Low Sneaker
Nike and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University have collaborated on the Dunk Low “Ayantee” that is a tribute sneaker for the HBCU, coming in the base colors of gray and brown on the sneaker’s body, with more gray overlays found around the sneaker. In the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biplane crashes into house in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m. The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window […]
It’s National Taco Day! Where are the best places to get tacos in the Triad?
(WGHP) — Happy National Taco Day! Yelp released a list of its 100 best taco spots in the country in order to celebrate all things taco on a great Taco Tuesday! If you’ve got tortillas and meat on the mind, you probably don’t want to fly all the way out to California or Texas, where […]
carolinianuncg.com
The State of Glenwood
A stone’s throw from Spartan Village, ominous yellow foreclosure signs have gone up across Glenwood. Four are on the first block of Lexington Avenue alone. If one were to turn back time ten or so years, Glenwood was a very different place. Here’s what happened. In February of...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
RELATED PEOPLE
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
68-year-old Winston-Salem woman found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mary Parker Watson has been found said police. Police are searching for a woman who went missing on Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to officials. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson. Watson is 5 feet 6...
WXII 12
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
Winston-Salem woman sponsors Habitat home to honor her 85th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman made her 85th birthday something special by helping complete strangers. Dyeanna Jordan and her family decided last spring that they would sponsor a Habitat for Humanity house for her 85th birthday and went to work raising money to build the home. They raised $80,000 to go towards the materials […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
13-year-old girl from Michigan found in Winston-Salem, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: According to WZZM, WFMY’s sister station in Michigan, Ja’Da’ Whitehead, 13, was found in North Carolina by Winston-Salem police. The station reported police also found 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who is now in custody. Investigators said they are seeking charges against Josephs. According...
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
WXII 12
Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtob980.com
Carolina Classic Fair – WTOB Live!
The Good Guys will be broadcasting live from the Broadcast Pavilion powered by Pat’s Body Shop and Towing all week! Check the Fair Calendar and come enjoy a great day at the Fair!
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
WXII 12
No credible threat at Northeast Guilford High
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High was placed briefly under lockdown Thursday afternoon after police received a report about a possible active shooter. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police investigated but said there was no credible threat at the...
Comments / 0