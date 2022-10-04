Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Victim struck and killed in hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly hit-and-run happened overnight in South Florida. Police responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30, Wednesday night. When they arrived, the found an adult male who had been hit by a car. That vehicle was said to have fled...
Father arrested after 10-year-old brings gun to South Florida school
A father has been arrested after his 10-year-old brought a gun to a South Florida elementary school.
WATCH: Woman Pulls Out Stun Gun During Huge Brawl In South Beach Streets
'A woman with a stun gun stunned them four times,' a witness says.
South Florida mom arrested for leaving kids home along while working
A South Florida mom was arrested for leaving her young children alone while she went to work at her restaurant job.
Man Accused Of Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl On Mouth During Cruise, Now He Faces Time In Prison
A Kentucky man who police say kissed a child on the mouth while aboard a Carnival cruise ship was arrested, Radar has learned.Ernest Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested on Oct. 3. According to an arrest affidavit, he faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old. According to police, the victim's father said he saw Bishop kiss the 5-year-old on the mouth as they were aboard a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship on Oct. 1.Police took Bishop too the Miami-Dade Police Department's Sexual Crime Investigations Unit for an interview on Oct. 3. There, Bishop declined to speak with police without an attorney, and he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.According to NBC Miami, Bishop posted bond and is expected to be arraigned next month.Carnival is based out of Doral, Florida and located in Miami-Dade County.
850wftl.com
Florida man stabs apartment manager over rent increase
MIAMI, FL– — A 75-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed the manager of his apartment complex because the building owner raised the rent. Authorities were called to an apartment at 226 SW 5th Ave Thursday after the victim was stabbed twice. The victim told police...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash
MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
Click10.com
Violent brawl on streets of South Beach caught on camera
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Video of a recent brawl that took place on the streets of South Beach is drawing attention for several reasons. “It was very unique,” said local business owner Mitch Novick. “A woman with a stun gun stunned them four times.”. The sound of...
NBC Miami
More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade
More than a dozen people have been arrested and more are being sought in connection with a more than $1 million car theft ring in Miami-Dade. After months of investigating, Miami-Dade Police said they've made multiple grand theft arrests of a group of criminals who they said have been selling stolen cars.
WSVN-TV
Couple claims video footage doesn’t show everything before fight in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple arrested and accused of battery and robbery claimed they were the real victims and were simply defending themselves. Miami Beach residents Jesse Jones and Ryan Kennedy said there’s more to the story than what police saw on video footage. Body...
calleochonews.com
A shooting in Overtown leaves one man dead
Another shooting in Overtown leaving a 20-something-year-old man dead saddens the community. Miami’s second oldest neighborhood which dates back to 1896 is also known for having many violent incidents on a regular basis. Unfortunately, Overtown is one of Miami’s most dangerous neighborhoods with a significant crime rate. Earlier this month, a shooting took place in the neighborhood, injuring one man and now another shooting in Overtown occurs,
Telenovela Star Pablo Lyle Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Miami Road-Rage Attack
"Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country," the Miami-Dade state attorney said after Pablo Lyle's conviction Pablo Lyle has been convicted of a 2019 road-rage incident that left one man dead in Miami. Lyle, 35, got into an altercation with another driver, Juan Ricardo Hernández, in 2019 and threw a punch that led to his death. He has been found guilty of manslaughter for Hernández's death, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez...
WSVN-TV
Migrants found inside Key Biscayne park
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Approximately 20 migrants reportedly landed on the shores of South Florida. On Thursday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call around 3 a.m. about a woman in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park who was dehydrated. The park was closed at the time they got the alert.
Click10.com
71-year-old woman claims pastor and his son scammed her out of $20K
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a former pastor who allegedly scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars. Its left 71-year-old Pauline Bryce devastated. “That’s all I had, that’s my life savings,” she said. “I saved it penny by penny.”...
850wftl.com
Full Rigor: BSO needs your help in solving the brutal cold case murder of Jerri Emken
(POMPANO BEACH, FLA) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in solving the brutal cold case murder of Jerri Emken in a Pompano bar in 1985. New technology has made it possible to solve other Florida cold cases from around that time, but in Jerri’s case, there are no suspects.
Click10.com
2 men found shot to death inside northwest Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were found shot to death Wednesday night. According to authorities, a friend of the victims went to the apartment in the 2500 block of Northwest 92 Street around 8:50 p.m. to conduct a welfare check and found the front door unlocked.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suspected in an armed robbery and who was stopped by deputies near Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday faced a judge. Kanye Eugene is accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. Several deputies stopped a blue Honda Civic before taking him...
montanarightnow.com
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to stripping naked in front of her during a flight. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI. She also alleges that the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association conspired with the airline and refused to support her. She is suing Haak for sexual assault. He pleaded guilty last year to a federal misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to probation. Haak’s attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to. Southwest and the union haven't responded to phone calls seeking comment.
bulletin-news.com
Miami Man Travels to Ian-Devastated Areas to Help Survivors, Find Missing Loved Ones
Gabriel Varona claims that when visiting southwest Florida last week to aid the needy, he witnessed the destruction firsthand. Varona said, “There are boats on top of buildings. “The canal has automobiles in it. RVs are in the canal, making a mess of the area. Every time a...
Click10.com
Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
