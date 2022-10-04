Read full article on original website
Essence
WATCH | Lil Wayne Celebrates Turning 40; Meet The Carter Kids
Lil Wayne turned 40 and had his children by his side for a grand celebration. The rapper has four kids ranging in age from 12 to 23. Meet Reginae Carter, Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter and Neal Carter.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless
Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
King Combs Says He Has 'Always' Wanted to Be a Rapper Like Father Diddy: 'There Is No Plan B'
"It's really always been something I wanted to do," Christian Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday For Christian Combs, the son of Diddy, he "always" knew as a kid that he wanted to be a performer — after all, it is the family business. "It's really always been something I wanted to do," Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, 24, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "There have been times...
AOL Corp
Trina Accepts I Am Hip Hop Award at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
BET honored Trina by giving her, her flowers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards!. The network honored the 47-year-old rapper with the "I Am Hip Hop" award for her 20 years in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits, six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award. A staple in the hip-hop music world, the rapper has been described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.
Lil Kim Once Shared How Nicki Minaj Caused a Rift Between Her and Diddy
Lil’ Kim was once involved in a heavily publicized feud with Nicki Minaj, which created a misunderstanding and rift with Kim’s relationship with Diddy.
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET
DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show. For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to...
hiphop-n-more.com
Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, Wu-Tang Clan, M.O.P. & More Perform Hits At 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
When these award shows happen, it’s always great to see homage being paid to those that paved the way for what we love today. A few hours ago at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, there was an 11 minute performance where legend after legend took the stage to perform some of their biggest songs.
hiphop-n-more.com
G Herbo Releases ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Album Feat. Future, Jeremih, Gunna, Offset: Stream
G Herbo has been putting out music consistently throughout the year and has also unveiled a few singles from his new album. A couple of weeks ago, the Chicago rapper revealed that his new LP Survivor’s Remorse will be a double disc with side A and side B each serving 12 tracks each.
HipHopDX.com
YG Says 'How To Rob A Rapper' Is Not A Diss In L.A Leakers Freestyle
YG made his return to the L.A Leakers to body another freestyle while promoting his I Got Issues album earlier this week. The Compton rapper paid homage to his fallen West Coast homie Nipsey Hussle by delivering a vicious freestyle over the instrumental to Nip’s 2009 debut commercial single “Hussle in the House.”
Watch Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, Fat Joe, More Pay Tribute to Loud Records at BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Wu-Tang Clan, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and more performed a tribute to Steve Rifkind’s influential label Loud Records at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. David Banner and Lil’ Flip, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, Dead Prez, M.O.P., and Three 6 Mafia also performed during the segment honoring the 30th anniversary of the label that signed Wu-Tang Clan to their groundbreaking contract and released multiple foundational records. Check it out below.
hypebeast.com
Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'
Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
LA3C Culture Festival Announces Additional Performers To Join Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma
The first-ever LA3C culture and creativity festival sponsored by Penske Media and set for Dec. 10-11 will include mainstage performances by Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Segui, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond, and Chicocurlyhead, organizers announced today. The festival will take place at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles. The name, LA3C, stands for Los Angeles the Capital of Culture & Creativity. See the newly released full poster below. The diverse lineup of performers joins previously announced headliner and three-time Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion and Latin chart-topper Maluma, with performances by K-Pop stage-breakers Seventeen and Snoop Dogg. Tickets are on-sale...
Fabolous “Ups & Downs Freestyle,” Cordae “Unaceptable” & More | Daily Visuals 10.4.22
After taking a lengthy break from the game, Fabolous has been dropping off new work and visuals as of late to show and prove he’s still one of the game’s illest lyricist, and today he continues to make that case even stronger. Coming through with some new visuals to “Ups & Downs Freestyle,” Fab takes […] The post Fabolous “Ups & Downs Freestyle,” Cordae “Unaceptable” & More | Daily Visuals 10.4.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Maino Puts Fat Joe In His "Top 5" & Is "Inspired" By His Longevity In Hip Hop
Maintaining longevity in the entertainment industry isn't an easy feat. When many hopefuls enter the industry, they hope for riches, fame, and a long and successful career, but far more often than not, we see people get their 15 minutes before they're replaced with the next shiny new toy. This happens often in Hip Hop as new artists emerge and receive their viral hit or much-talked-about project until someone else enters the game and steals their attention.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mannie Fresh Ponders The Future Of Hip-Hop
Mannie Fresh says that artists need to change the rules for hip-hop to evolve. Mannie Fresh reflected on the state of hip-hop and where he believes the genre is headed during a recent interview with Vibe. Speaking with the outlet, the veteran musician explained that he feels artists need to understand the roots of the genre to move it forward.
Comments / 0