Soft, cheesy and addictive: Jarlsberg Twist Bread

The ingredients for two soft, comfort-food loaves of Jarlsberg Twist bread. The cheese really makes this work for me. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

It’s not a village in Norway, or an obscure old rock and roll dance. Jarlsberg Twist is one of the earlier breads I tried baking from scratch beyond the Betty Crocker recipe for white bread mom always made for our Good Friday tradition (a tradition regular readers may recall I found myself continuing amid emotional circumstances this past April).

Having learned to bake mom’s bread in my teens, once I moved out on my own I wondered what other kind of breads I could make at home — and no, I’ve never tried to master sourdough. Looking to expand my cooking repertoire in the pre-internet everything era of the 1990s, I bought an intriguing book by Burt Wolf called “Eating Well” (it’s copyrighted 1992).

Alas, it remains underutilized, though I did use Wolf’s recipe for spinach pie (spanikopita) in May, and the success of that has me leafing through pages more frequently these days.

This recipe, however, caught my eye decades ago, and I made it for the first time before MT and I ever met. I liked a lot then, but didn’t make it very often. I decided to make it last month to accompany the garlic chicken pasta recipe I wrote about Sept. 8, despite the fact that the entree was, as noted, a pasta dish. MT and I agreed this would pair much better with a soup or a hearty stew. I also think it’s great by itself.

So I decided to make it again as a stand alone for the newsroom taste testers, and brought both loaves (you can’t easily cut the recipe in half because it requires only one egg) to the office, still warm when I first offered slices to those interested.

“I love this bread. It’s warm and savory. If left to my own devices I would have eaten the whole loaf,” editor Roger Dupuis said. I noted that technically he could eat a whole loaf and still leave some for others. “The tang and sharpness of the cheese really adds to it.”

“It’s very tasty. A very satisfying snack,” MT said, though of course this was her second bite at the Jarlsberg twist tasting.

Jarlsberg isn’t a common cheese for most people, as page designers Mitch Hall and Lyndsay Bartos proved.

“It’s great. I definitely want another piece,” Lyndsay said. “I wasn’t sure of that cheese, I’ve never had it before, but it’s very comforting.”

“It’s pretty good, what kind of cheese is that?” Mitch said. Then he asked if it was supposed to taste like any cheese he knows. I said it is probably closest to what most stores sell as Swiss cheese, but that didn’t really help. “I don’t eat much Swiss.”

Bill O’Boyle, on the other hand, either knew this particular cheese well or pretended to. “It’s delicious. What kind of cheese is in it?” I told him it was Jarlsberg “I was going to say that!”

Clearly it was well received overall. Of the two loaves I brought in, there were maybe four pieces left at the end of the day to take home. I ate them all the next morning.

I have 2 suggestions. First, I skip the parsley every time. I’m pretty sure I used it the first time since I usually follow recipes as closely as possible on initial attempt, but feel it takes away from, rather than complements, what the cheese brings.

Second, the recipe suggests tacitly that you should be able to split each rolled up cheesy dough in two lengthwise and just braid them together, but I’ve always found the split part too loose to just braid, and ended up stretching the outer sides of the cuts to meet and pinch them closed before creating the twist. Presumably this could be avoided by rolling up the rectangle of dough more tightly, but I’ve never achieved that.

If your wondering Wolf’s brief recipe intro (they are part of the charm of the book) explains the cheese name:

”Count Gustav Wilhelm Jarlsberg of Norway (1641-1717) lived on a fabulous farm near Oslo. Descendants of his family still live there, and it’s the largest farm in Norway. Jarlsberg cheese is literally the national cheese of Norway. It is used in hundreds of recipes. One of my favorites is a Jarlsberg Twist Bread. Chef Namdal, at Oslo’s Grand Hotel, is a master at Jarlsberg Twist.

Dobru chut!

Jarlsberg Twist Bread (Burt Wolf “Eating Well”)

1 package (¼ ounce) dry yeast

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup water (divided use, ½ cup each)

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

⅓ cup milk

¼ cup (½ stick) butter, melted

1 egg

3 cups (about 1 pound) shredded Jarlsberg cheese

⅔ cup parsley (I skip this)

In a small bowl, place the yeast and sugar and add 1/2 cup warm water (not hot, the ideal temperature is between 110° to 115° about the temperature of a baby’s formula). Stir to mix and set aside. (I whisk the sugar into the water, add the yeast through a small sifter to avoid lumps and let it bloom on the water surface before stirring)

In a second bowl (a mixing bowl if you are using an electric mixer with dough hook), combine flour and salt and set aside.

In a small saucepan over medium low heat, combine melted butter, milk and remaining ½ cup water. Heat to lukewarm.

Pour the yeast mixture into the dry ingredients and gently mix.Add the lukewarm milk mixture and the egg and 1 cup of the cheese and mix thoroughly until the dough pulls together into a ball. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead until the dough becomes smooth and elastic, about 5 to 6 minutes. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.

Punch down dough and divide in half. Roll out two rectangles of dough about 12 inches by 15 inches and sprinkle each with half the parsley and half the remaining cheese. Beginning at the short end of the rectangle, roll dough up into a very tight roll, smoothing it out as you go. Slice in half lengthwise, stopping about 1 inch from one end. Twist each half around the other to make a braided loaf, smoothing out the ends. Repeat with second rectangle for second loaf. Place both on cookie sheet and let rise until double, about 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 400°. Place loaves on cookie sheet in oven and bake 18 to 22 minutes. remove to rack and cool.