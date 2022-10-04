ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Mill, OR

Saltzman Road Apartments to cater to low-income LGBTQ seniors

By Ray Pitz
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwfoN_0iM7qKSH00 The 54-unit apartment complex is located in Cedar Mill, directly across the street from Cedar Mill Public Library.

Local leaders, neighbors and partners gathered Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, to break ground on a low-income housing development in the Cedar Mill area.

The Saltzman Road Apartments are believed to be the first affordable housing project for senior citizens in the Portland area with a specific focus on serving the LGBTQ community.

The 54-unit, four-story complex will rise on the northwest corner of Northwest Saltzman Road and Dogwood Street, directly across the street from the Cedar Mill Community Library.

While the complex is intended to be LGBTQ-friendly, with what Metro describes on its website as "explicit anti-discriminatory policies for people who identify as LGBTQIA+," apartments could be rented to any senior who earns at or below 30% to 60% of the area median income. In addition, 28 of the units will be reserved for very-low-income individuals.

The project is funded by the Housing Authority of Washington County and Metro's affordable housing bond in a partnership with Home First Development Partners, who are developing the site on property donated by Cedar Mill's Christ United Methodist Church.

Also involved with the project is SAGE Metro Portland, part of Portland's Friendly House, an organization that will provide a variety of services for LGBTQ seniors who end up residing in those apartments.

During Thursday's event, which was held in the parking lot of the church, Will Harris of Home First Development said Friendly House and SAGE will play an important role for the complex. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442kta_0iM7qKSH00

"After we put this building into service, it will be their expertise that draws the strength of the community to ensure the long-term success and the sustainability and mission of this project and they're very instrumental in shaping the initial vision of what we're doing here today," said Harris.

Harris also praised Christ United Methodist Church of Cedar Mill for their time, effort and vision in showing the critical role that communities of faith can play in addressing the affordable housing crisis in the county and across the state. The church donated the two parcels of land the apartments will be built on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iM7qKSH00

The Rev. Paul Richards-Kuan said his church's goal is to include everyone.

Richards-Kuan noted that LGBTQ seniors often feel the need to "go back into the closet" when they move into a retirement community.

"We thought it was really important that there was a place where folks could find safe, affordable housing, and that they were celebrated for who they were," Richards-Kuan explained. "We felt (while) the church was out building community — we build that sense of home for people, you know — why not build literal homes for people?" https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrlKy_0iM7qKSH00

He added, "It is our mission and who we are as a congregation."

Also on hand for the event were Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington and County Commissioners Nafisa Fai and Pam Treece.

Harrington called the project "fantastic." She said the commissioners are deeply committed to making sure Washington County provides better service to those who have been left behind in the past.

"We know for a long time throughout our history that our LGBTQ community members have been impacted by housing discrimination across our country and here in Oregon and disproportionately experience homelessness, and because of all your efforts … we're addressing that very important need," Harrington said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Harrington added that the Saltzman Road Apartments represent "an opportunity for all of us to interrupt the cycle of housing discrimination."

She said the apartments will serve community members living on a limited fixed income and those working low-wage jobs.

The project will serve as a beacon in the community, Harrington added. She said the housing complex has been engineered to withstand at least 50 years of use.

Treece, whose district includes Cedar Mill, praised the project as well. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nz0cx_0iM7qKSH00

"This is my home. This is where I live. This is my community and I can't tell you how proud I am, and it starts … with the voters," Treece said. "Thank you for voting for the affordable housing bond. It has allowed us to do great things," she said.

Nancy Alexander Harris of Aetna, the sponsor of the event, praised those involved for "creating more than an address."

She said, "We're actually helping to build a home and shape a healthy community."

Cat Vielma of Red Stone Equity, syndicator of tax credits for the project, said she was proud of the part her company will play in helping the project, noting that 27 of the company's 96 staff members played some part in helping bring the project to fruition.

"I will also add a personal note: As a lesbian woman, seeing this kind of development, and seeing our older folks being honored, really speaks powerfully, and I also want to make a special note (about) the fact that I work across about a third of the country," said Vielma. "This is one of the best ecosystems to create this kind of housing. It is very tough to build this kind of housing, and you've got an amazing city, county and state agencies that are really all going together to go far." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edoI5_0iM7qKSH00

For Mya Chamberlin, executive director of Friendly House, which supervises the SAGE Metro Portland program, the Saltzman Road Apartments have been a long time coming.

"Affordable housing for older LGBTQ adults has been part of our focus for the last 20 years, and finding the right people to make that vision come true is a dream come true," said Chamberlin.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 8

Pinky
4d ago

This is the kind of thing that promotes divisiveness, segregation, and other separation in our world.

Reply
9
keeping it real.
4d ago

wtf is wrong with people. if u belong to any alphabetical group you should be outsted immediately..not catered to

Reply
5
Philip Mann
3d ago

so let me get this our vets our seniors those with disabilities physical disabilities possibly mental disabilities. are on a list somewhere but not here not this one I thought we didn't do a preferential treatment anymore I thought that went along with the race religion all that stuff everyone is treated equal never mind wrong country

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kykn.com

City Council to Consider Adding Housing Status to Salem’s Protected Classes

Salem, Ore. — On Monday, October 10, 2022, Salem City Council will consider adding housing status as a protected class to its more than 50-year-old anti-discrimination code. The move to add a section on housing status alongside other identities known as “protected classes,” including race, religion, and sexual orientation would, in effect, prohibit discrimination based on housing status in Salem. The protection is not currently envisioned in Oregon’s Revised Statute.
SALEM, OR
opb.org

Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records

Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
bruinbanner.com

“Once you on the streets, you stay there”

The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
City
Cedar Mill, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter

Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Why are we chasing failure?

There’s not one city where the proposals outlined in an op-ed by dark money political group “People for Portland” have actually worked (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25). We all want our neighbors who are sleeping outside to...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Low Income Housing#Housing Project#Elderly People#Racism#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Cedar Mill Public Library#Lgbtqia#United Methodist Church
nwlaborpress.org

Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft

It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY: What to expect for our third winter living with COVID-19; Boosters & Flu Shots

Infectious diseases spread more easily when people spend more time indoors during colder weather. As a result, cases of COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase starting in November. After two years of mild flu seasons, experts expect flu cases to rise to levels experienced in the years before the pandemic. While we are better positioned this year than the previous two with updated COVID-19 boosters, treatments and a level of protection from previous infections, COVID-19 remains the third leading cause of death in the United States. Factor in the anticipated return of the flu, and we may be in for another challenging winter.
OREGON STATE
Apartment Therapy

This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K

Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
476
Followers
2K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy