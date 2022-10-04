ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton City Library to host family event

By Mark Miller
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvN3z_0iM7qJZY00 The Family Resource Fair will be held at the downtown library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

A free community event for families with young children is coming up next Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Beaverton City Library.

The library will host the Family Resource Fair, with participation from more than 20 local nonprofits and other community partners, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its downtown location, 12375 S.W. Fifth St. in Beaverton.

Organizations that will be represented at the fair include Community Action of Washington County, Lifeworks NW, Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center and more.

"Exhibits highlight a wide range of topics, including children's healthcare, educational support for kids of all abilities, nutritional services, recreation, mentoring, and more," a city news release says.

The fair provides an opportunity for parents and caregivers to learn, and for kids to learn and play, about local activities, services and more.

There will be a raffle, with a free ticket awarded to any family that visits five or more tables at the Family Resource Fair. Prizes include passes to KingPins Bowling, SuperPlay and more.

Children will also receive one free book while supplies last.

The Family Resource Fair also offers free vision screenings for children ages 3 to 7.

More
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

