Seguin, TX

City in Texas impacted by a second raccoon-related power outage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Officials in Seguin, Texas, worked to restore power after a second power outage occurred as a result of a raccoon.

According to a news release from the Seguin Police Department, since the start of October, there have been two power outages at the hands of a raccoon.

The first incident happened on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. that led to a city-wide power outage. The second incident happened on Monday around 8:45 p.m. when a substation transformer was struck again, according to SPD.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, hundreds of people lost power on Monday as a result of the raccoon-related incident. A spokesperson for the City of Seguin spoke with the San Antonio Express-News and confirmed that the incident involved two different raccoons, who both died.

According to KENS, it is unclear if it was multiple raccoons or just one in the multiple power outages.

SPD took to social media to acknowledge the power outages, including the one on Monday, according to KENS. Power was restored a few hours later around 1:30 a.m.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and city departments are working to assure our fury bandits do not strike again,” said SPD.

