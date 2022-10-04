Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6
As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
Duncanville grad, former Longhorn and WNBA standout Tiffany Jackson dies from cancer at age 37
Duncanville High School grad Tiffany Jackson – also a former Longhorn and WNBA standout – has died from cancer at the age of 37.
Golf Heaven: The PGA Of America Opens New Home In Frisco, TX
I'm not a big golfer but if you told me that THIS would be where I would spend 8 hours of my day, I'll be working hard to become the next Tiger Woods, after I get done with the work yall hired me for that is. Let's be real here, this might be the COOLEST office space in Texas.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
fox4news.com
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7
Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
Golf.com
What it’s like playing the new Fields Ranch East (a likely future Ryder Cup venue)
FRISCO, Texas — Omni PGA Frisco golf architect Gil Hanse has never had any formal drama training, instead getting a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Cornell University. But in the first media preview at the soon-to-open Omni PGA Frisco Resort — which includes the new home of...
TCU Loss Showed Oklahoma May Be Still 'Afraid to Make Mistakes' Going Into Texas Showdown
The Sooners' coach said the team played with hesitancy in a loss to Kansas State, so it stands to reason that TCU was able to compound that fear of failure last week.
dallasexpress.com
Multiple SMU Players to Sit Out Rest of Season and Transfer
Multiple Southern Methodist University (SMU) football players will sit out the rest of the season so that they can enter the transfer portal, according to an On3 report. Sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie will be leaving the team, multiple SMU staff members confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
dmagazine.com
Is Dallas’ Multifamily Party Over?
Could this be the end of a ten-year run for multifamily investors? Will the massive run-up in equity gains continue to erode in the North Texas multifamily market? Although my crystal ball is a little hazy, I think we can make some informed predictions about the future of the multifamily market. To begin, let’s take a quick look back to “the peak” in 2021, analyze where we are in today’s market, and then I’ll share my forward-looking expectations.
blackchronicle.com
Texas history: Miss USA, Miss Texas America are Asian American
DALLAS — For the primary time in state historical past, Texas is represented by Asian American girls at two of probably the most prestigious pageants within the nation. Miss USA is from Houston, and Miss Texas is from McKinney. WFAA spoke to Miss USA’s former professor on the University...
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite
Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
Dallas Observer
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
It sure does pay to play even if you aren't a resident of the state you play in when it comes to the lottery.
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
