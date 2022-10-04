*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I knew a teen who stuffed pizza flyers into residential mailboxes because his boss told him to. He was getting paid minimum wage plus tips, so stuffing mailboxes with the pizza flyers actually cost him money in gas and missed tips. Unfortunately, he got caught. At least he didn't end up having to pay a fine. Despite this mishap, he continued working at the pizza place for several more years, and he even managed to snag a few free pizzas from his boss on occasion.

