PopCrush

How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal

McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
Tracey Folly

Teen worker stuffs neighborhood mailboxes with pizza flyers and learns a valuable lesson

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I knew a teen who stuffed pizza flyers into residential mailboxes because his boss told him to. He was getting paid minimum wage plus tips, so stuffing mailboxes with the pizza flyers actually cost him money in gas and missed tips. Unfortunately, he got caught. At least he didn't end up having to pay a fine. Despite this mishap, he continued working at the pizza place for several more years, and he even managed to snag a few free pizzas from his boss on occasion.
92Q

McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor

McDonald’s says their not forgetting about the adults that were once kids as well. Accroding to NPR, “On October 3rd, McDonald’s will offer the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, where adults can get a taste of childhood nostalgia. The box comes with a meal and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and […] The post McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor appeared first on 92 Q.
Motherly

It’s true: McDonalds’ old-school Halloween buckets are BACK!

After much online speculation, the news is out: McDonald's Halloween buckets are making a comeback this year! The happy meal pails were a longtime fan-favorite for years—as millennial parents know. After six long years, McDonald's is putting everyone's favorite happy meal container back on the menu. The pails will...
wegotthiscovered.com

McDonald’s just confirmed that it’s bringing an iconic festive collectible back from the dead

After a swirling cauldron of super-sized rumors, notorious fast food chain McDonald’s has finally confirmed the resurrection of an iconic festive collectible just in time for this year’s spooky season — Halloween Happy Meal Pails! The rumors initially started just a few weeks ago, but the recent confirmation from the food giant has horror junkies and Chicken McNuggets aficionados screaming with pleasure.
macaronikid.com

Pizza On The Grill: A New Twist On A Family Favorite

One of the things I love about pizza is how it can be different every time you make it, depending on what you top it with. I love vegetables, which makes this one of my favorite times of year for pizza because I can simply walk out to my garden and find plenty of pizza toppings — basil, oregano, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and spinach. Yummmm.
