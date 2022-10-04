ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Markus Golden contract extension details, salary, salary cap implications

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEmWJ_0iM7oJvm00

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker signed a two-year contract in 2021 to come back to the team. It was a bargain of a deal. Before the season began this year, he agreed to a contract extension worth up to a reported $6.5 million.

Over the Cap has had his contract details for a bit but it wasn’t written about here and I have not seen it elsewhere, so let’s go through the numbers for his new deal.

Old contract numbers for 2022

Entering the final year of his deal, he was due $2 million in salary, none of which was guaranteed, and up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses. He could earn up to $2 million in incentives for reaching certain sack numbers.

His original cap hit was scheduled to be $3 million but, because he earned $1 million in sack incentives in 2021, that number was added to this year’s cap.

His cap hit was going to be $4 million.

Markus Golden contract extension details, salary

The extension is worth a total of $6.91 million. While called a one-year extension, it is essentially a two-year deal worth nearly $7 million.

He received a signing bonus of $2.16 million. His salary, previously an unguaranteed $2 million, now is a fully guaranteed $1.5 million.

Instead of per-game roster bonuses worth up to $250,000, that total is now up to $170,000 or $10,000 per game.

Instead of the $2.25 million he was due to make in total cash in 2022, now he will get more than $3.8 million.

In 2023, his salary increases to $2.91 million and he again has per-game roster bonuses up to $170,000.

Salary cap numbers

He was going to have a $4 million cap hit this year.

With his $1.5 million salary, the $750,000 in previous signing bonus proration, $1.08 million in new signing bonus proration, his per-game roster bonuses and his $1 million performance incentives earned from last year, his cap hit increases slightly to $4.33 million.

That cap hit is $4.16 million in 2023.

It went from being a bargain to being a bargain again.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salary Cap#American Football
Sporting News

Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to retire, his agent told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Beasley was signed to the Bucs’ practice squad earlier this season as the team dealt with multiple injuries and absences at wide receiver, and was promoted to the active roster for each of Tampa Bay’s last two games.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender

The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way. The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now 33 years old, Harris...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Duane Brown, Vinny Curry return to Jets practice

Veteran tackle Duane Brown went on injured reserve before playing a game for the Jets, but he’s on the road back to active duty. Brown was designated for return on Wednesday and is practicing with the team. Brown injured his shoulder in practice after signing with the team to help make up for the loss of Mekhi Becton to a knee injury.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants WR Kenny Golladay Has Sprained MCL

He adds the injury will prevent Golladay from traveling with the team to London this week for their Week 5 game against the Packers. Depending on the severity, this could prove to be a multi-week injury for Golladay as well. This injury won’t make it any easier for the Giants...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad

Collins, who worked out for the team Tuesday, was originally a second-round Giants draft pick in 2015. A two-time Pro Bowler for New York, Collins recorded 100+ tackles in his first three seasons as a Giant, including a career-high 125 in 2016 (his first Pro Bowl season) to go along with a career-high four sacks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 5 vs. Panthers an important game for 49ers 2021 draft class

The 49ers’ 2021 draft class was always going to be a massive turning point for the franchise. At first it was quarterback Trey Lance and three first-round picks it took to acquire him that would appear to define the next decade or so of football in San Francisco. Now as Lance watches from the sidelines with an ankle injury, it’s the rest of the draft class that will be front and center when the 49ers visit the Panthers on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy