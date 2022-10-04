ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Voters to decide slew of races in November

Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot in addition to a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition put to Clay County voters. U.S. races.
MISSOURI STATE
AFL-CIO backs Missouri amendment to legalize marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY — The campaign to legalize marijuana for recreational use announced support from the state’s largest labor organization on Thursday. The Missouri AFL-CIO is backing Amendment 3, Legal Missouri 2022 said in a news release. “Legalizing marijuana for Missouri adults, while also automatically expunging past, nonviolent marijuana...
MISSOURI STATE
Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate

(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mizeur promises to be advocate for all residents of District 1

CHESTERTOWN — Heather Mizeur, the Kent-based Democratic candidate facing incumbent Andy Harris (R-D1) in the Nov. 8 election race for Maryland’s First District, has built her campaign on a foundation of bridging the political divide. In an interview Tuesday at Mizeur’s home office, located just outside Chestertown, she...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1

(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
ILLINOIS STATE
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: State gives schools access to opioid overdose-canceling naloxone

Iowa schools will have access to naloxone — a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose — under the expansion of a state program. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced it is expanding its initiative, which started earlier this year, to provide naloxone to organizations, businesses and schools that may be in a position to assist a person at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
IOWA STATE
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor

DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
IOWA STATE
Fall is for the birds

Typically, the first and second weeks of October are peak times for the bird watchers in our area. According to the American Birding Association, Kansas has 467 species of birds, Missouri 405, Oklahoma 450, Colorado 470, Nebraska 446 and Iowa 415. Kansas is one of the top birding states in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement

(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
OHIO STATE
Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one

Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
OREGON STATE
Family Council campaigns against marijuana legalization in Ark.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Family Council Action Committee is organizing a statewide tour opposing the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. The committee is urging Arkansans to vote against Issue 4 in November which would legalize marijuana use for individuals 21 years of age and older. The Family...
ARKANSAS STATE
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The 10 most affordable Texas metros for first-time homebuyers

Texas Real Estate Source used data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center to find the 10 most affordable metros for first-time homebuyers in Texas. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TEXAS STATE
Student school board member seeks legal recognition

ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
KENT COUNTY, MD
3 injured in train-truck crash in DeSoto Parish, state police say

KEACHI, La. - A truck driver and a two-man crew on a Union Pacific freight train suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday when an oil field water truck was hit by the train. The accident happened on Kalmback Road off Louisiana Highway 5 south of Keachi in DeSoto Parish. State police...
KEACHI, LA
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins

CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?

BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.

