FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Yacht Basin residents remain resilient after Hurricane Ian’s destruction
Residents of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin have been fighting tirelessly to protect their homes against a new developer for nearly seven months. Those very homes felt Hurricane Ian’s fury as it moved through the river district in downtown Fort Myers last week. Most of the live-a-boards at the...
10NEWS
On the ground: The aftermath, recovery and impact of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The photos and videos capturing Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage in the Fort Myers area so far just scratch the surface of the storm's impact. They show the devastation, yes, but are only beginning to shed light on stories of recovery and survival. I visited the...
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
WSVN-TV
Florida Task Force 2 takes to the water and air in Fort Myers in continued search and rescue mission
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — It’s the first day on the water for Florida Task Force 2, as they unload boats off of Fort Myers Beach with a critical mission. Search and rescue teams in Fort Myers are still finding bodies, as recently as Wednesday. “Looking for any...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
Click10.com
Owner of Cape Coral watersports store helping shuttle people to and from Sanibel Island
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – James Douvia owns Sunset Ski and Watersports in Cape Coral. He’s taking people out to Sanibel Island who evacuated for Hurricane Ian and need to get back. Douvia told Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter that many are desperate to get to the island to...
wlrn.org
'It's total destruction': After warm welcome in South Florida, evacuees return to devastation in Lee County
As Hurricane Ian tore through Lee County, WLRN's Wilkine Brutus met some of the evacuees who fled to Palm Beach County. They told him about their decision to leave, their gratitude towards those who helped them here — and what they found when they returned home. The front desk...
SEE IT: Lee County sheriff takes to social media to debunk Hurricane Ian rumors
The Lee County sheriff took to Facebook Thursday to dispel rumors surrounding Hurricane Ian.
wlrn.org
Trailer park residents deal with Ian's flood, no insurance, and eventually - no place to
At a riverfront trailer park in Naples, residents are salvaging what they can from the wreckage of their homes. Polluted floodwaters inundated the neighborhood, making the mobile homes unsafe to live in and leaving some residents with nowhere else to go. Just off of Highway 41, tucked behind a Ferrari...
Cape Coral Fire Department: Turn off the main breaker to your house
The Cape Coral Fire Department is reminding residents to turn off their main breakers as power is restored in the city.
City of Fort Myers gives updates on recovery resources
The spokesperson for the City of Fort Myers spoke with Fox 4 about updates on recovery resources in the city.
WINKNEWS.com
Mayor of Fort Myers Beach talks next steps
The Mayor of Fort Myers Beach talked about the next steps for the city after the president’s visit to the area on Wednesday. Mayor Ray Murphy spoke with WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri and said the city is making ‘terrific progress’ and said the city is working to get residents back to their homes.
News4Jax.com
The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
10NEWS
Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
Albany Herald
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods say they have been left out of Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Latronia Latson said she feels like she has been neglected in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Latson, who lives in the Dunbar neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida, said she can't get to a relief center to get bottled water and other necessities being distributed because she doesn't have transportation; the bus system is not running in her neighborhood. Her stove and microwave also mysteriously stopped working after the hurricane, despite power being restored.
Beach Beacon
Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims
CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
Lee County deputy rescues Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach
A deputy in Lee County rescued Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian's devastation.
flcourier.com
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
wlrn.org
'Mosquitofish' offered free to Collier residents to control pests
Collier Mosquito Control District is giving county residents two-inch, guppy-like fish to place in flooded yards, swales, and other small areas of standing freshwater left behind by Hurricane Ian to eat mosquito larvae before they grow up and start bothering everyone. Mosquitofish are native to Southwest Florida and love to...
