A letter signed by John Lennon on the day of his murder will go up for auction on Wednesday at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The legal document, which is dated Dec. 8, 1980, is most likely one of the last items Lennon signed before his death. It was sent by the late Beatle to his accountant, Barry Nichols. In the typed letter, three people are listed as Lennon's proxy voters, permitting them to vote at the Apple Corps Limited Annual General Meeting, due to take place nine days later in London. The letter is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $70,000. (The letter's full text can be seen on the website.)

