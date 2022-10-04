Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon Said He Would ‘Never Forgive’ George Harrison and Paul McCartney for Their Treatment of Yoko Ono
The Beatles didn't greet Yoko Ono warmly when they met her. John Lennon said he couldn't forgive them for that.
George Harrison Said Eric Clapton Never Forgave Him for Not Taking Him to Meet Bob Marley
George Harrison said Eric Clapton was jealous that he met Bob Marley. The Cream frontman never forgave George fo not taking him to meet the reggae singer.
Why Ringo Starr Got Angry When He Met Elvis Presley
Ringo Starr got angry when he and The Beatles met Elvis Presley, but it had more to do with The King's entourage.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
The Moment Paul McCartney Knew Ringo Starr Was the Perfect Drummer for The Beatles
Ringo Starr nailed one song and proved to Paul McCartney he was the perfect drummer for The Beatles.
BBC
Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid
Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
John Lennon Said He and George Harrison Weren’t as ‘Stable’ as the Other Beatles
George Harrison and John Lennon enjoyed using LSD. Lennon wondered if the drug made them less stable than their bandmates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Why Beatles Fans Screaming Drove Ringo Starr Crazy
Not being able to hear himself play wasn't the only thing about Beatles fans screaming that drove Ringo Starr crazy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ringo Starr Once Said He Had a ‘Self-Centered’ Reason for Loving the ‘Abbey Road’ Sessions
Ringo Starr admitted he has a more selfish reason for having strong memories of making The Beatles' seminal 'Abbey Road.'
Ozzy Osbourne Sheds Light On Randy Rhoads And Eddie Van Halen Rivalry
In the late ’70s and early ’80s, the Los Angeles rock scene was popularly contested keenly among young guitarists who were hoping to inspire with their skills. Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen achieved great feats and were regarded as the two greatest influences on the ’80s rock and metal soundscape.
George Harrison Said The Band’s Robbie Robertson Was Wise and Generous
George Harrison really admired The Band's Robbie Robertson. The Beatle thought Robertson was wise and generous.
Why Some Thought John Lennon’s Bitter Interview About The Beatles Was Tongue-in-Cheek: ‘That’s John’
John Lennon aired out his complaints with The Beatles in a scathing 1970 interviews. Those who knew him said Lennon was exaggerating.
George Harrison and John Lennon Had a Heated Argument About Yoko Ono Performing at the Concert for Bangladesh
George Harrison and John Lennon had a heated argument about Yoko Ono performing at the Concert for Bangladesh. George wanted John, not Yoko, to perform.
Still think everything is awful? Here are three reasons for hope | John L. Micek
Step away from Twitter. Stop doom-scrolling. Yes, I know, American democracy is under assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin is muttering dark warnings about nuclear weapons in the face of heroic and historic resistance by Ukraine. Dozens of people are dead and large swaths of Florida have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. And Kanye West did something so uniformly awful in Paris that […] The post Still think everything is awful? Here are three reasons for hope | John L. Micek appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Letter Signed by John Lennon on Day of His Murder Up for Auction
A letter signed by John Lennon on the day of his murder will go up for auction on Wednesday at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The legal document, which is dated Dec. 8, 1980, is most likely one of the last items Lennon signed before his death. It was sent by the late Beatle to his accountant, Barry Nichols. In the typed letter, three people are listed as Lennon's proxy voters, permitting them to vote at the Apple Corps Limited Annual General Meeting, due to take place nine days later in London. The letter is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $70,000. (The letter's full text can be seen on the website.)
Ringo Starr’s First Band Missed Their Chance to Share a Bill With Eddie Cochran, but it Might Have Saved The Beatles
Ringo Starr’s first band missed out on a chance to share the same bill with the legendary rocker Eddie Cochran for a sad reason.
Comments / 0