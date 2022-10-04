ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
BBC

Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Ohio Capital Journal

Still think everything is awful? Here are three reasons for hope | John L. Micek

Step away from Twitter. Stop doom-scrolling. Yes, I know, American democracy is under assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin is muttering dark warnings about nuclear weapons in the face of heroic and historic resistance by Ukraine. Dozens of people are dead and large swaths of Florida have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. And Kanye West did something so uniformly awful in Paris that […] The post Still think everything is awful? Here are three reasons for hope | John L. Micek appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Q 105.7

Letter Signed by John Lennon on Day of His Murder Up for Auction

A letter signed by John Lennon on the day of his murder will go up for auction on Wednesday at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The legal document, which is dated Dec. 8, 1980, is most likely one of the last items Lennon signed before his death. It was sent by the late Beatle to his accountant, Barry Nichols. In the typed letter, three people are listed as Lennon's proxy voters, permitting them to vote at the Apple Corps Limited Annual General Meeting, due to take place nine days later in London. The letter is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $70,000. (The letter's full text can be seen on the website.)
