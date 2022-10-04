Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Gunman barricaded inside Dearborn hotel; 1 victim reported in ‘active shooting’
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman after responding to what’s being called an “active shooting scene” at a hotel in Downtown Dearborn on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE: Gunman in custody after fatally shooting clerk at Dearborn hotel, barricading himself in room.
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
fox2detroit.com
Fatal shooting of mentally ill man armed with knife by Detroit police raises medical care questions
Porter Burk's family said they’ve been trying for the last three years, to get him help. He was in and out of short hospital stays – for other families like them, what do you do when you’re loved one is chronically mentally ill?
Police investigating gun threat at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, MI — Police are investigating a threat made against a Midland middle school by a student. The morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, the administration of Northeast Middle School, 1305 E. Sugnet Road, and a school resource officer learned of a threat made the previous day. The threat was made by a 13-year-old eighth grader, police said.
Public told to stay away from "extremely dangerous" active shooting scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
Police are investigating an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say the active scene is at the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue, east of Telegraph.
DPD: suspect robbed 2 Family Dollar stores on Detroit's west side in the span of 24 hours, grabbed cashier by apron
Detroit police are searching for a man who they believed robbed dollar stores at gunpoint two days in a row last week on the city’s west side.
Police release name of slain Saginaw County man allegedly shot by girlfriend
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
Police shot at Michigan man 38 times in 3 seconds after he charged at officers with knife
DETROIT -- Officers responding to a call for man having a mental health crisis fired 38 shots at him in three seconds after he charged at officers while holding a knife. Body cam footage released by the Detroit Police Department Tuesday shows officers trying to get Porter Burks, 20, to drop his knife and speak with them.
Family, advocates show support for Flint woman convicted in boyfriend’s slaying
FLINT, MI – LaDonna Cummings says she isn’t the same person she was 17 years ago when she shot and killed her boyfriend. The on-again, off-again couple had been arguing, and Cummings killed 34-year-old Terrence T. Saines after what she described as another argument fueled by alcohol and anger.
UpNorthLive.com
Attorney criticizes Detroit police for shooting schizophrenic man; lawsuit to be filed
MICHGIAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- During a press conference on Thursday, attorney Geoffrey Fieger criticized the actions of police officers involved in a shooting that killed Porter Burks, a man with mental health issues. Fieger said that a lawsuit will be filed. "I hope to bring the lawsuit next week," Fieger said.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
abc12.com
'Extremely dangerous' active shooter reported at hotel in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel in Dearborn. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported in the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Ave. around 1:45 p.m. One person was injured and taken to an area hospital. Police say the suspect got...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Root St. in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE (10/04/22): Flint Police have confirmed that two individuals were shot. Both male victims were transported to a local hospital. One was pronounced dead; the other is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing. _ _ _. Flint Police Department responded to a shooting on 900...
abc12.com
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
recordpatriot.com
Woman detained following the fatal shooting of man near Birch Run
A woman has been detained in Saginaw County after a man was fatally shot at a residence near Birch Run on Wednesday. Michigan State Police responded to a report of the shooting just after 10 a.m. at a residence on Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township. Troopers for the Tri-City Post...
Student admits to making shooting threat at South Lyon East HS, could be expelled, face criminal charges
A student is facing possible expulsion and criminal charges after admitting to making a shooting threat at South Lyon East High School that prompted a lockdown on Tuesday.
Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that while Detroit police described Porter's weapon as an eight-inch knife, the blade was about 3.5 inches. Five Detroit police officers shot at Porter Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds, the Detroit Police Department announced during a tense news conference Tuesday following the...
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
3 juveniles arrested, firearms seized after reported threat at Mid-Michigan high school
Three students were taken into custody and one man is facing charges after police launched an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School last week, officials announced.
abc12.com
Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
