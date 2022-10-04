Read full article on original website
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Greater Atlanta Christian, Providence Christian win on Senior Night
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 29-27 victory over Wesleyan. Gracie Rose led the attack with 32 kills, and Janie Stinchcomb added 13 kills. Lily Owenby had 19 digs, Kailey Maine had 14 digs and Maddie Burrough had 50 assists.
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brookwood tops Archer for Region 4-AAAAAAA championship
COVINGTON — Brookwood outlasted Archer for the Region 4-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament championship Wednesday at Newton. The Broncos posted a 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15 win over Archer in the finals.
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting
Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview edges Brookwood to clinch 4-AAAAAAA title
LILBURN — Parkview wrapped up the Region 4-AAAAAAA softball title Wednesday night with a 6-5 victory over rival Brookwood. The Panthers improve to 18-9 on the season.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan blanks Cambridge on Senior Night
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s softball team blanked Cambridge 6-0 Thursday on Senior Night. Ryley Kutter struck out 10 in a complete-game, two-hit shutout, and also had a double at the plate.
Dacula's Kaleb Perry commits to Young Harris
Dacula senior Kaleb Perry committed to the Young Harris College baseball program on Thursday. The versatile Perry is a shortstop, second baseman, utility player and right-handed pitcher.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
Smyrna’s 150th birthday bash will bring road closings beginning Friday evening
Smyrna celebrates its 150th birthday this Saturday, October 8, 2022, and the City of Smyrna has announced its projected road closure schedule, and released the schedule of features and events. The city distributed the following news release:. Please be aware that there will be road closings in our downtown for...
Ready for some fall fun? Here’s where to go in and around Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Fall is in the air with cooler temperatures, less humidity and lots of sunshine. That means it’s the perfect time for pumpkin patches, chasing colorful fall foliage, and apple picking. There are plenty of places in and around Forsyth County to experience all of those activities and more.
Three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County
COVINGTON — Three people in a box truck were killed Wednesday when a truck hit their vehicle head-on. According to reports, the three were traveling on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road at about 8:30 a.m. when an oncoming dump truck crossed the center yellow lines and hit them head-on.
'Heartbroken' | 17-year-old killed outside Gwinnett mall was star high school football player, coach says
JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County. Authorities said they have arrested a suspect in South Carolina in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina said the suspect was caught at a QT gas station on Highway 76. He is currently being interviewed by detectives, the sheriff said.
Auburn center makes bold claim about UGA: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front
Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
Jefferson High football standout killed in Sugarloaf Mills parking lot shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a teenager at a local mall officials said. Police responded to a person shot call just after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they arrived, they found the victim, 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson, dead in...
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
Breaking: Double Springs Road shutdown at Briscoe Reservoir due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Double Springs Road at the Briscoe Reservoir. WCFR Assistant Chief said the road is currently shut down (11.50 a.m.) Injuries are reported.
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort
We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.
Breaking: WCFR and MFD are battling a house fire on in the Mount Vernon Community
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 5, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of a working house fire on Powers Road in the Mount Vernon community. At about 7:20 p.m., WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that the house was already heavily...
Sandy Springs PD warning drivers to prepare now for I-285/Ga. 400 lane closures
NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As drivers get ready for major backups and delays on Interstate 285, Sandy Springs police are bracing for the huge impact of lane closures that will last for months. Sandy Springs police run two traffic response vehicles during rush hour with the focus now...
Traffic Alert: Avoid Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Buford Highway
Gwinnett County officials are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd. and Buford Highway during this afternoon’s commute. According to officials, traffic lights are out in all directions at the intersection. We will have more details as they become available.
