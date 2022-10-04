ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoschton, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting

Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Hoschton, GA
Hoschton, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Smyrna’s 150th birthday bash will bring road closings beginning Friday evening

Smyrna celebrates its 150th birthday this Saturday, October 8, 2022, and the City of Smyrna has announced its projected road closure schedule, and released the schedule of features and events. The city distributed the following news release:. Please be aware that there will be road closings in our downtown for...
SMYRNA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County

COVINGTON — Three people in a box truck were killed Wednesday when a truck hit their vehicle head-on. According to reports, the three were traveling on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road at about 8:30 a.m. when an oncoming dump truck crossed the center yellow lines and hit them head-on.
11Alive

'Heartbroken' | 17-year-old killed outside Gwinnett mall was star high school football player, coach says

JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County. Authorities said they have arrested a suspect in South Carolina in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina said the suspect was caught at a QT gas station on Highway 76. He is currently being interviewed by detectives, the sheriff said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Auburn center makes bold claim about UGA: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front

Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
ATHENS, GA
Sports

