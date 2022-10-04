Read full article on original website
Drinking water warning issued for portion of Clio
CLIO, MI - The city of Clio is issuing a drinking water warning for affected properties along Field Road to boil water before using. The warning is due to a water main break that is expected to be repaired Tuesday evening, Oct. 4. Those impacted include 306 Field Road, 321...
Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of I-69 travel lanes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-year project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in Flint reached a major milestone last weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the newly-rebuilt eastbound lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Traffic began moving along the new pavement with some remaining lane closures in place.
Flint getting system ready for return to GLWA water after transmission main repair
FLINT, MI -- The city says it’s preparing for a return to using water from the Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline following a transmission main break that forced it to use its backup water source for more than seven weeks. GLWA announced earlier this week that it has brought...
Busy stretch of M-15 in Davison closed for railroad crossing project
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-day project on the Canadian National Railroad crossing at M-15 in Davison is causing a total closure of the busy roadway. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed M-15 between Rising and Mill streets from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Friday for the project.
Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road
Federal funding with pay for crews to finish demolishing a burned out corner store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue in Flint. Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back...
Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
New plans: Flint State Park would include new amenities, easier river access
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint State Park will reinvigorate public spaces along the Flint River with added features, according to preliminary plans this week. The sprawling park will stretch for 3 miles along the river west of downtown Flint to encompass 230 acres of land -- much of which already is open for public use. Michigan has committed $30.2 million to develop the park.
Flint preparing to restart Great Lakes Water Authority connection
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is flushing and testing the water from its primary water source to prepare for a transition back to the city's normal drinking water blend. The Great Lakes Water Authority fully restored water service on Monday after a 10-foot diameter pipeline broke near...
All lanes of I-69 in Flint open from Fenton Road to Dort Highway, Whitmer announces
FLINT, MI – Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Flint this afternoon to announce the official reopening of I-69 through the heart of the city after a two-year, $100 million construction project. All lanes of I-69 in each direction between Fenton Road and M-54 (Dort Highway) officially reopened today, with local...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
Avid skateboarder and veteran brings indoor skate park to Bay City’s West Side
Skateboarding started as a way to get out of the office for self-professed workaholic Anthony “AJ” Malenfant. Recently, he skated his way into life as the owner of a new business, Major Skate, at 106 S. Linn St. on Bay City’s West Side. Malenfant’s association with skateboarding...
Flint shelters face higher costs as winter approaches
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prices continue to pinch consumers this week. And some local non-profits may be tightening their belts in response!. With expenses climbing higher and higher, Flint's homeless shelters may face a tough winter. Higher gas prices mean that some shelters have to make fewer trips when helping...
Man killed, car "split in half" in crash at Northern Macomb County intersection
Drugs may have been a factor, according to investigators, in a fatal two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night in Northern Macomb County’s Armada.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
1 hospitalized after vehicle strikes bicyclist in Clinton Township
One person remains hospitalized Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicyclist last night in eastern Macomb County, officials confirmed.
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
