Clio, MI

MLive

Drinking water warning issued for portion of Clio

CLIO, MI - The city of Clio is issuing a drinking water warning for affected properties along Field Road to boil water before using. The warning is due to a water main break that is expected to be repaired Tuesday evening, Oct. 4. Those impacted include 306 Field Road, 321...
CLIO, MI
abc12.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of I-69 travel lanes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-year project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in Flint reached a major milestone last weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the newly-rebuilt eastbound lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Traffic began moving along the new pavement with some remaining lane closures in place.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Busy stretch of M-15 in Davison closed for railroad crossing project

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-day project on the Canadian National Railroad crossing at M-15 in Davison is causing a total closure of the busy roadway. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed M-15 between Rising and Mill streets from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Friday for the project.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road

Federal funding with pay for crews to finish demolishing a burned out corner store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue in Flint. Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

New plans: Flint State Park would include new amenities, easier river access

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint State Park will reinvigorate public spaces along the Flint River with added features, according to preliminary plans this week. The sprawling park will stretch for 3 miles along the river west of downtown Flint to encompass 230 acres of land -- much of which already is open for public use. Michigan has committed $30.2 million to develop the park.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint preparing to restart Great Lakes Water Authority connection

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is flushing and testing the water from its primary water source to prepare for a transition back to the city's normal drinking water blend. The Great Lakes Water Authority fully restored water service on Monday after a 10-foot diameter pipeline broke near...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint shelters face higher costs as winter approaches

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prices continue to pinch consumers this week. And some local non-profits may be tightening their belts in response!. With expenses climbing higher and higher, Flint's homeless shelters may face a tough winter. Higher gas prices mean that some shelters have to make fewer trips when helping...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?

It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
The Oakland Press

DTE plans power outage for repair

A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
MLive

Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
BAY CITY, MI

