Why the U.S. ordering a $290 million supply of a radiation sickness drug is no cause for alarm
Amid concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats came a bit of startling news: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it spent $290 million on a drug to treat radiation sickness. The department said in a statement that the purchase of the...
Lindsey Graham Told Cops They Should Have Shot Jan. 6 Rioters In The Head: Book
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told police officers that he didn’t understand why they didn’t open fire on rioting Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a new book. “You guys should have shot them all in the head,” Graham is quoted as saying,...
Kelly breaks with Biden over 'dumb' decision on immigration in heated Arizona Senate debate
PHOENIX — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., broke with his party over the hot-button issue of immigration at a debate Thursday, highlighting his differences with progressives over policy and rebuking Democratic leaders in unusually stark terms. “I’ve spent a lot of time on our southern border, and let me just...
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Biden also pushed for more governors to follow suit for state...
Warnock calls allegations made against Walker 'disturbing'
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Sen. Raphael Warnock offered his first remarks Thursday on the campaign troubles dogging Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent for the U.S. Senate, including damaging allegations that the staunchly anti-abortion advocate paid for a former girlfriend to undergo the procedure in 2009. “What we are hearing about...
Donald Trump uses California as a punchline in Nevada rally for GOP candidates
Former President Donald Trump and GOP candidates are using California as a midterm cautionary tale in neighboring Nevada: Vote Republican or see your state become a haven for the “radical left.”. Trump on Saturday held a rally near Lake Tahoe in Minden, Nevada, to stump for Republican Senate candidate...
Female students shout at Iranian president to 'get lost' as he condemns protests
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was greeted with chants of "get lost" from female students while he visited a university and condemned the protests that resulted from the death of a young woman while she was in custody for failing to properly wear a headscarf. A video posted on Twitter by...
These Florida Republicans requested Hurricane Ian funding after opposing disaster relief
A handful of Florida lawmakers requested emergency funding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian but opposed legislation last month that included billions of dollars in disaster relief. Twelve House lawmakers from Florida penned a letter to Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Kay Granger (R-Texas), the chairwoman and ranking member, respectively,...
