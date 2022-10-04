Read full article on original website
Related
guttenbergpress.com
Patricia Martin
Patricia Rueber Martin of Monona died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital, Elkader, of cervical cancer. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Monona Cemetery, Monona, with a visitation to follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona.
guttenbergpress.com
Gladys Ertel
Gladys Ertel, 98, of Prairie Du Chien, passed away Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison Care Center. She was born Nov. 23,1923 in Luana, Iowa daughter of Frank and Leta (Rennpage) Nagel. Gladys was united in marriage with Clarence Ertel on June 28,1944, had one son, Clarence Jr. who died from injuries he sustained in a car accident in 1973. Together they had farmed on Dutch Ridge in Wauzeka Township until they moved to Prairie Du Chien. Gladys worked at the Highway Grill as a cook and waitress for many years, after she retired, Gladys volunteered her time at the Coulee Cap store.
guttenbergpress.com
Bernadette ‘Bernice’ O’Brien
May 5, 1929 - September 27, 2022. Bernadette “Bernice” O’Brien, 93, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Bernice was born May 5, 1929 to Adolph G. and Helen (Nell Garvey) Ronnfeldt on the family farm near Steuben. She attended Swatek Ridge School.Throughout the years, Bernice worked at the Old Deck, the Lansing Button Factory, and helped on the family farm. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her. Bernice loved to go to rummage sales and always had a camera in her hand. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
guttenbergpress.com
Jeanine E. Rodas
Jeanine Eileen Rodas, 91, of Elkader, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Elkader Care Center. She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Edgewood, to Donald and Clara (Shaw) Rhines. Jeanine graduated from Edgewood High School. She married Marvin F. Rodas on June 26, 1949. Three children were born...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
guttenbergpress.com
Raymond A. Stassen
Raymond Stassen, 92, was born in St. Paul, Minn., the third and youngest son of William R. Stassen and Martha Glewwe Stassen. After a stint in the U. S. Navy, he earned degrees in speech pathology and audiology from the University of Minnesota. During the 30 years of his professional life, he served as the director of clinical audiology programs at teaching hospitals in Minneapolis, New York City and Newark, N.J. Upon retirement, he moved to Elkader, attracted by its small-town charm and the prospect of being neighbors of his treasured friends, the Schiller-Pollock family.
guttenbergpress.com
guttenbergpress.com
MFL MarMac dominates Postville 84-16
Receiver Brandon Christofferson was one of eight Bulldog players to score a touchdown in the 84-16 win over Postville on Sept. 30. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
guttenbergpress.com
A bigger, better Oktoberfest on tap for 2022
Ms. Oktoberfest, Lori Kuehl, an original member of the Oktoberfest Committee, enthusiastically engages with the crowd along the parade route during last year’s Oktoberfest. The 2022 event is expected to be even more fun. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)
IN THIS ARTICLE
guttenbergpress.com
UA to present a Musical Tribute Oct. 15
Umbrella Arts will present "A Musical Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John" on Oct. 15 from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at Lakeside Ballroom in Guttenberg. (Photo submitted)
guttenbergpress.com
Buckets N Boards coming to Prairie du Chien
On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m., the Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center will present the Buckets N Boards Comedy Percussion Show.
guttenbergpress.com
Central runners show consistency at Jesup Invitational
The majority of Central’s girls cross country team ran in the junior varsity race at Jesup, led by top finisher Taylor Moser in seventh, in a course best time of 22:59.5. (Photos by Bev Hamann)
guttenbergpress.com
Keystone Bridge pedestrian access reopens
Pedestrian access across Elkader’s Keystone Bridge reopened on Sept. 30. It had been shut down since springtime, due to safety concerns regarding a cracked stone.
Comments / 0