May 5, 1929 - September 27, 2022. Bernadette “Bernice” O’Brien, 93, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Bernice was born May 5, 1929 to Adolph G. and Helen (Nell Garvey) Ronnfeldt on the family farm near Steuben. She attended Swatek Ridge School.Throughout the years, Bernice worked at the Old Deck, the Lansing Button Factory, and helped on the family farm. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her. Bernice loved to go to rummage sales and always had a camera in her hand. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO