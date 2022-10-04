ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

City in Texas impacted by a second raccoon-related power outage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzfXk_0iM7gFgY00

SAN ANTONIO — Officials in Seguin, Texas, worked to restore power after a second power outage occurred as a result of a raccoon.

According to a news release from the Seguin Police Department, since the start of October, there have been two power outages at the hands of a raccoon.

The first incident happened on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. that led to a city-wide power outage. The second incident happened on Monday around 8:45 p.m. when a substation transformer was struck again, according to SPD.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, hundreds of people lost power on Monday as a result of the raccoon-related incident. A spokesperson for the City of Seguin spoke with the San Antonio Express-News and confirmed that the incident involved two different raccoons, who both died.

According to KENS, it is unclear if it was multiple raccoons or just one in the multiple power outages.

SPD took to social media to acknowledge the power outages, including the one on Monday, according to KENS. Power was restored a few hours later around 1:30 a.m.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and city departments are working to assure our fury bandits do not strike again,” said SPD.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Spd#Kens#Cox Media Group
mySanAntonio.com

Fiery crash shuts down I-10 on San Antonio's Eastside

Both east and westbound lanes of I-10 at East Houston are shut down early Thursday morning following a crash. At 3:58 a.m. a vehicle went between both parts of the highway and ended up under the bridge on fire. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the major crash will affect commutes into the early morning. SAPD is asking San Antonio drivers to find an alternate route as the road closure will last for several hours. According to reports, the male driver of the vehicle was taken to SAMM-C in stable condition. 
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday. The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Gas prices in San Antonio, Texas now going up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

San Antonio Police Officer Fired After Shooting Suspect At McDonald's

A San Antonio Police officer has been fired after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place on Sunday. Police made the announcement today and in the process released video of the incident, including a separate video describing the investigation into the case. The shooting took place on Sunday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy