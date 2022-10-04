Read full article on original website
Related
Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
CBS 58
What is a sovereign citizen and how is Darrell Brooks using that argument in his trial?
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Among the numerous disruptions from Darrell Brooks is his claim to be a 'sovereign' or 'sovereign citizen,' but the argument lacks any merit, according to legal experts. Judge Jennifer Dorow acknowledged Brooks' claim during one exchange on Tuesday. "I realize it may very well be...
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim attempted to chase suspect who allegedly stole his personal items
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man attempting to chase down a suspect who had stolen his personal items stopped after the suspect indicated he had a weapon, the Madison Police Department says Thursday. The victim was working nearby Tuesday morning and told police that he went back to his vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Missing Monona veteran located safely
It is not known what he is wearing, but he is believed to be operating a 2003 red Mitsubishi Eclipse with Wisconsin plates 873-ZLD. Any information should be directed to Madison Police at 608-466-4730.
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in US 12 crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who police said died after a crash on Friday. Dayton P. Quaerna, 42, of Janesville died of injuries sustained in the crash. Madison police said Quarena was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway AB. He was pronounced dead at...
Madison police release surveillance photos of suspects from September motel robbery
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released two surveillance images as they continue to investigate a robbery at a motel off of the Beltline last month. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. on September 12 at the Super 8 Motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, just off Fish Hatchery Road. The front desk attendant reported two men entered the...
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison School Board proposes banning library books as part of new state policy
The Madison County School Board has begun work on a state-mandated policy for instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Discussion has turned toward possibly banning books from school libraries as well. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies to...
US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
Man tries to chase person who broke into his car on west side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man says he tried to chase someone broke into his car while he was at work on the city’s west side earlier this week. The Madison Police Department says officers were called to Charmany Drive off of Rosa Road Tuesday morning after the man reported the robbery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Significant’ donation from Epic to help UW Health address healthcare worker shortage
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health says a “significant” donation from Epic Systems will help it address a shortage of healthcare workers. The new push from Wisconsin Medicine aims to create programs for nursing retention and community-based apprenticeships, UW Health said in a news release Tuesday. The healthcare provider is also planning to pay for current and future medical and nursing...
UPMATTERS
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
fortatkinsononline.com
Demolition to begin at former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard site
The Fort Atkinson City Council approved a $458,000 contract with Edgerton Contractors Inc. for demolition work at the former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard. In addition, the council authorized Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle to approve an additional $78,290 for other bid package items to be added. All buildings, trees, fences, and...
dailydodge.com
Columbia County Authorities Make Eight OWI Arrests Over The Weekend
(Portage) Columbia County authorities are asking the public to not drink and drive. Sheriff’s officials say there were eight people arrested over the weekend throughout the county for operating while impaired. They note that their ages ranged from 22 to 73. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says impaired driving...
nbc15.com
Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard. In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.
Woman killed in crash on US Highway 12 near Sauk City
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash east of Sauk City Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 188. A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle had stopped on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Tim Michels floats possible flat income tax in Baraboo stop
BARABOO — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told supporters in a packed tavern here Tuesday he is open to considering a flat income tax if elected this fall. Michels, who faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8, attended the event at the Square Tavern to accept an endorsement from the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin. Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., said “inflation is running out of control” and vowed to implement “massive tax reform” by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses.
Motorcyclist who died after striking Beltline guard rail identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Wednesday who police said died after his motorcycle struck a guard rail. Jason R. Lewis, 45, of Brooklyn, died from injuries sustained in a crash on October 2. Madison police said Lewis hit a guard rail on the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Park Street and landed...
Comments / 0