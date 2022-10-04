ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
BARABOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Opd#Wileag
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison School Board proposes banning library books as part of new state policy

The Madison County School Board has begun work on a state-mandated policy for instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Discussion has turned toward possibly banning books from school libraries as well. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Significant’ donation from Epic to help UW Health address healthcare worker shortage

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health says a “significant” donation from Epic Systems will help it address a shortage of healthcare workers. The new push from Wisconsin Medicine aims to create programs for nursing retention and community-based apprenticeships, UW Health said in a news release Tuesday. The healthcare provider is also planning to pay for current and future medical and nursing...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Demolition to begin at former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard site

The Fort Atkinson City Council approved a $458,000 contract with Edgerton Contractors Inc. for demolition work at the former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard. In addition, the council authorized Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle to approve an additional $78,290 for other bid package items to be added. All buildings, trees, fences, and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
dailydodge.com

Columbia County Authorities Make Eight OWI Arrests Over The Weekend

(Portage) Columbia County authorities are asking the public to not drink and drive. Sheriff’s officials say there were eight people arrested over the weekend throughout the county for operating while impaired. They note that their ages ranged from 22 to 73. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says impaired driving...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard. In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in crash on US Highway 12 near Sauk City

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash east of Sauk City Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 188. ﻿ A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle had stopped on...
SAUK CITY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Tim Michels floats possible flat income tax in Baraboo stop

BARABOO — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told supporters in a packed tavern here Tuesday he is open to considering a flat income tax if elected this fall. Michels, who faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8, attended the event at the Square Tavern to accept an endorsement from the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin. Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., said “inflation is running out of control” and vowed to implement “massive tax reform” by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy