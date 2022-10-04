Read full article on original website
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way
Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen. Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location...
guttenbergpress.com
Patricia Martin
Patricia Rueber Martin of Monona died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital, Elkader, of cervical cancer. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Monona Cemetery, Monona, with a visitation to follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona.
Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
guttenbergpress.com
Jeanine E. Rodas
Jeanine Eileen Rodas, 91, of Elkader, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Elkader Care Center. She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Edgewood, to Donald and Clara (Shaw) Rhines. Jeanine graduated from Edgewood High School. She married Marvin F. Rodas on June 26, 1949. Three children were born...
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
fox9.com
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases have dropped in the newest report. There was a small increase in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 40 people losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations increased in this week's report after falling a bit last week.
camdennews.org
Mythical creatures of Minnesota
This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
willmarradio.com
Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"
(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
guttenbergpress.com
Henry C. Plagman
Henry Christopher Plagman, 71, of Guttenberg, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Guttenberg Care Center. A graveside service was held at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Garber on Oct. 4. Pastor Margaret Yackel Juleen officiated. Henry was born on July 21, 1951, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, to LaVerne and Minnie...
guttenbergpress.com
Bernadette ‘Bernice’ O’Brien
May 5, 1929 - September 27, 2022. Bernadette “Bernice” O’Brien, 93, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Bernice was born May 5, 1929 to Adolph G. and Helen (Nell Garvey) Ronnfeldt on the family farm near Steuben. She attended Swatek Ridge School.Throughout the years, Bernice worked at the Old Deck, the Lansing Button Factory, and helped on the family farm. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her. Bernice loved to go to rummage sales and always had a camera in her hand. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
Early jump in RSV hospitalizations concerns Minnesota experts
MINNEAPOLIS — Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to escape respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus during winter months in Minnesota. Since the pandemic started, it's hard to know when you might catch it. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But as the...
knsiradio.com
Local Firearms Dealer Reacts to Attorney General Keith Ellison Suing Fleet Farm
(KNSI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer was involved in gun trafficking. Ellison says employees sold 37 guns to two people over 16 months, and one of those guns was used in a shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. He is accusing the two of being straw buyers who purchase firearms legally and then turn around and sell them to people who can’t legally own one.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
redlakenationnews.com
Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
A gunman unleashed "a barrage of rounds" into the back of his intended target in a crowded downtown Minneapolis parking lot as bars were emptying, then took a cellphone photo of the man's lifeless body before fleeing, according to charges filed against an accomplice. Cleveland C. Longmire, 28, of Brooklyn...
