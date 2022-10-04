Read full article on original website
Patricia Martin
Patricia Rueber Martin of Monona died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital, Elkader, of cervical cancer. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Monona Cemetery, Monona, with a visitation to follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona.
Fern A. Chambers
May 19, 1918 - September 29, 2022. Fern A. Chambers, 104, of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. She was born May 19, 1918, the daughter of Clyde C. and Katherine (Moury) Noggle. Fern married Leonard “Jake” Chabela in 1935 at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. She was active in the Prairie du Chien community, often doing volunteer work with the local hospital committee. Fern later married Stanley Chambers on June 16, 1967. Fern and Stan loved to travel and listen to jazz. Fern was an avid sports fan and loved to golf. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially a game of bridge.
Gladys Ertel
Gladys Ertel, 98, of Prairie Du Chien, passed away Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison Care Center. She was born Nov. 23,1923 in Luana, Iowa daughter of Frank and Leta (Rennpage) Nagel. Gladys was united in marriage with Clarence Ertel on June 28,1944, had one son, Clarence Jr. who died from injuries he sustained in a car accident in 1973. Together they had farmed on Dutch Ridge in Wauzeka Township until they moved to Prairie Du Chien. Gladys worked at the Highway Grill as a cook and waitress for many years, after she retired, Gladys volunteered her time at the Coulee Cap store.
Bernadette ‘Bernice’ O’Brien
May 5, 1929 - September 27, 2022. Bernadette “Bernice” O’Brien, 93, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Bernice was born May 5, 1929 to Adolph G. and Helen (Nell Garvey) Ronnfeldt on the family farm near Steuben. She attended Swatek Ridge School.Throughout the years, Bernice worked at the Old Deck, the Lansing Button Factory, and helped on the family farm. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her. Bernice loved to go to rummage sales and always had a camera in her hand. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Henry C. Plagman
Henry Christopher Plagman, 71, of Guttenberg, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Guttenberg Care Center. A graveside service was held at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Garber on Oct. 4. Pastor Margaret Yackel Juleen officiated. Henry was born on July 21, 1951, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, to LaVerne and Minnie...
MFL MarMac dominates Postville 84-16
Receiver Brandon Christofferson was one of eight Bulldog players to score a touchdown in the 84-16 win over Postville on Sept. 30. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
Buckets N Boards coming to Prairie du Chien
On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m., the Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center will present the Buckets N Boards Comedy Percussion Show.
UA to present a Musical Tribute Oct. 15
Umbrella Arts will present "A Musical Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John" on Oct. 15 from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at Lakeside Ballroom in Guttenberg. (Photo submitted)
Central runners show consistency at Jesup Invitational
The majority of Central’s girls cross country team ran in the junior varsity race at Jesup, led by top finisher Taylor Moser in seventh, in a course best time of 22:59.5. (Photos by Bev Hamann)
Keystone Bridge pedestrian access reopens
Pedestrian access across Elkader’s Keystone Bridge reopened on Sept. 30. It had been shut down since springtime, due to safety concerns regarding a cracked stone.
