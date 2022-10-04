ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Rantz: Elementary school cancels ‘exclusionary’ Halloween, won’t answer basic questions

A Seattle-area elementary school again canceled Halloween celebrations. The principal called it “exclusionary” because not everyone celebrates the holiday. After torturing children with absurd and unscientific COVID protocols, like socially-distanced lunch outside on the pavement, you’d think Principal John Simard of Brookside Elementary in Shoreline would want kids to have fun. No such luck. He emailed parents to explain that while some children may be looking forward to Halloween, he cannot allow any celebrations.
Production Administrative Coordinator (Lakewood, WA) [Excellent Benefits!]

Sound Publishing is searching for a Production Administrative Coordinator professional at our Lakewood printing facility in Washington State. Under the direction of the Director of Production Operations, the Administrative Coordinator is responsible for facilitating the flow of information throughout all Production Departments within the Sound Publishing Printing Facility. In addition, the Production Administrative Coordinator will monitor the front office and provide necessary guidance and assistance to visitors and other non-Production company employees who come into the facility via the front office. The Production Administrative Coordinator will become familiar with operations within Pre-Press, Press, Post-Press, Receiving and Transportation, in order to complete Production administrative tasks, obtain information and/or direct questions to the appropriate Department Manager.
Fire damages All Seasons Dental Care offices in downtown Kent

Fire damaged the All Seasons Dental Care offices early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5 at 120 State Ave. N., in downtown Kent. Firefighters responded at about 2:52 a.m., according to an email from Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. Seven fire apparatus responded along with two command vehicles and three support...
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin

The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies

OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
Alien corn maze lands in Kent

KENT, Wash. — One of the first things you'll notice at Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze this year is the massive champion pumpkin grown by Olympia schoolteacher Cindy Tobeck. The monster weighs nearly a ton. It's flanked by other top contenders from their first annual giant pumpkin competition.
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood

SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis

Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
