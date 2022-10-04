Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Elementary school cancels ‘exclusionary’ Halloween, won’t answer basic questions
A Seattle-area elementary school again canceled Halloween celebrations. The principal called it “exclusionary” because not everyone celebrates the holiday. After torturing children with absurd and unscientific COVID protocols, like socially-distanced lunch outside on the pavement, you’d think Principal John Simard of Brookside Elementary in Shoreline would want kids to have fun. No such luck. He emailed parents to explain that while some children may be looking forward to Halloween, he cannot allow any celebrations.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
kentreporter.com
Production Administrative Coordinator (Lakewood, WA) [Excellent Benefits!]
Sound Publishing is searching for a Production Administrative Coordinator professional at our Lakewood printing facility in Washington State. Under the direction of the Director of Production Operations, the Administrative Coordinator is responsible for facilitating the flow of information throughout all Production Departments within the Sound Publishing Printing Facility. In addition, the Production Administrative Coordinator will monitor the front office and provide necessary guidance and assistance to visitors and other non-Production company employees who come into the facility via the front office. The Production Administrative Coordinator will become familiar with operations within Pre-Press, Press, Post-Press, Receiving and Transportation, in order to complete Production administrative tasks, obtain information and/or direct questions to the appropriate Department Manager.
kentreporter.com
Fire damages All Seasons Dental Care offices in downtown Kent
Fire damaged the All Seasons Dental Care offices early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5 at 120 State Ave. N., in downtown Kent. Firefighters responded at about 2:52 a.m., according to an email from Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. Seven fire apparatus responded along with two command vehicles and three support...
KOMO News
Green River encampment is still an issue after it was cleared this summer, Kent mayor says
The notorious Green River encampment in unincorporated King County continues to cause problems in surrounding neighborhoods, according to Kent mayor Dana Ralph. The camp between Auburn and Kent was cleared back in July, but Ralph says the county has since let campers return. “We are asking [county officials] every single...
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
seattlemedium.com
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin
The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
Chronicle
Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies
OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
Cyberattack on Virginia Mason Franciscan Health impacts patients, records
TACOMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s (VMFH) parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County. Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as...
KING-5
Alien corn maze lands in Kent
KENT, Wash. — One of the first things you'll notice at Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze this year is the massive champion pumpkin grown by Olympia schoolteacher Cindy Tobeck. The monster weighs nearly a ton. It's flanked by other top contenders from their first annual giant pumpkin competition.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
Tri-City Herald
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
KING-5
Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
