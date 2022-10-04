ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

The most in-demand jobs in Australia are revealed as the nation's dire skills shortage leaves a number of popular occupations desperate for workers

Almost a third of all occupations in Australia are experiencing worker shortages - as the nation looks to other countries to fill our hundreds of thousands of job vacancies. Australia currently has 301,000 jobs up for grabs as the economy recovers from the Covid pandemic, with the shortage of skilled workers now stretching across 286 occupations.
KHON2

Sen. Hirono To Visit Oahu Veterans Center

Protecting our veterans and fighting for their rights. Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono has been working hard for Hawaii fighting for issues like health care, housing and education for our veterans. Senator Hirono joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss today’s field hearing at the Oahu Veterans Center.
