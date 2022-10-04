Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon
Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
Viewers already calling for second series of new Netflix period drama
Ever since new period drama The Empress landed on Netflix, fans have been calling for a season 2. The steamy show dropped on the streaming platform just days ago, but has already worked its way to a spot in the top 10. You can watch the trailer below:. The addictive...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Sacha Dhawan reveals what he took from Jodie Whittaker's final episode set
Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan has opened up about souvenirs he took from the set of the show. The actor, who plays the latest incarnation of The Master on the BBC sci-fi series, has spoken on bowing out as the villain as Jodie Whittaker's era comes to an end. Speaking...
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix Releases First Look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’
Netflix offered a first look and behind-the-scenes peak at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan. “You know what you signed up for,” a voiceover opens the short clip of the film shared at Netflix’s fan convention Tudum on Saturday. “No friends. No relationships. What we do is too important.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dead to Me' Final Season Gets Premiere Date, First LookJohn Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris Face a Funky Conspiracy in 'They Cloned Tyrone' TrailerNaomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Regret Their...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman called older cast including Maggie Smith 'glorified extras' in surprising diary extract
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman says the older supporting cast were like extras rather than able to utilize their talents properly.
TechRadar
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
IN THIS ARTICLE
GENERAL HOSPITAL Is Preempted on Friday
Get ready for a Thursday cliffhanger because GENERAL HOSPITAL will be preempted on Friday, Oct. 7, because ABC will be broadcasting Major League Baseball playoffs all afternoon. But hey, look at the bright side — at least this is a scheduled preemption not an unexpected one for breaking news coverage!
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
TVGuide.com
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923 Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know
Paramount+ knows that we can't get enough Yellowstone, and the network is feeding our obsession with a growing slate of spin-offs, including the upcoming 1923, a star-studded prequel series scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. It's a sequel of sorts to last year's hit Yellowstone prequel 1883.
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Max Turner to face police after shock accusations
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Max Turner will have to answer to the police in upcoming scenes after some shock accusations are made against him. As part of a school displacement, Max conducts an interview with his new Iraqi friend Daryan. David and Shona are disappointed when Mrs Crawshaw...
digitalspy.com
Modern Family and The Good Place stars appear in first look at Pitch Perfect TV spin-off
Pitch Perfect's TV spin-off, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, has released its first teaser and some new images of its cast. The streaming series follow-up to the movies sees Adam DeVine and Flula Borg reprise their movie roles of Bumper Allen and Pieter Krämer, respectively. Modern Family's Sarah Hyland,...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife reveals first look at Christmas special
Call the Midwife has given fans a taste of their Christmas special in a new behind-the-scenes photo. The long-running BBC drama took to Instagram to share a snap of Leonie Elliot, Helen George and Megan Cusack laughing in the snow, wrapped up in winter coats and hats. The caption read:...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale : Thursday the 6/10/22 - " Ding Dong! Where's the Vicar? "
Greetings everybodypeeps , welcome to the Thursday Hour long!. At 1/2 past 7 - Al & Chas get caught out. Al and Chas prepare to leave Emmerdale. Kerry proposes to Al, by singing & expressive dance. Tracy and francie are back & Nates happy. Faith earwigs. Dear God in heaven,...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor's Newest Episode Features Agents of SHIELD Alum
When it comes to Disney casting, there is a surprising amount of Star Wars and Marvel crossover. During the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, one fan spotted 15 Agents of SHIELD actors on the show. Of course, the biggest Agents of SHIELD star to break into Star Wars is Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as well as voicing the character on The Bad Batch. The fifth episode of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it's the latest to feature an Agents of SHIELD alum. Many eagle-eyed Marvel fans will spot Nick Blood, who played Lance Hunter throughout SHIELD's second and third seasons as well as a fifth season episode.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks character exits
On tonight's E4 episode which is already available to watch the final episode of Sid aired. Has it been confirmed that it’s a permanent exit? I’m surprised at this I thought he would get an explosive exit. Has it been confirmed that it’s a permanent exit? I’m surprised...
digitalspy.com
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? Psychological disorders of TV characters
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? If so, what type? See here. https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/personality/7-types-of-narcissists-and-what-to-look-for/. What psychological disorders - even mild anxiety or anything - do you think TV characters of the past had but it wasn't officially touched on?. Posts: 9,467. Forum Member. ✭. 05/10/22 - 20:02 #2. Hard to answer really. So...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale confirmed for 7pm on Sunday 16 October
Will admit im shocked its going to air at 7pm, with strictly being on around that time, I dont watch Strictly but millions do. Also shocked at 7pm when strictly is on. You would have thought Emmerdale at 6pm, 50 Unforgetable years at 7pm would have been better. They could...
Comments / 0