When it comes to Disney casting, there is a surprising amount of Star Wars and Marvel crossover. During the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, one fan spotted 15 Agents of SHIELD actors on the show. Of course, the biggest Agents of SHIELD star to break into Star Wars is Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as well as voicing the character on The Bad Batch. The fifth episode of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it's the latest to feature an Agents of SHIELD alum. Many eagle-eyed Marvel fans will spot Nick Blood, who played Lance Hunter throughout SHIELD's second and third seasons as well as a fifth season episode.

