WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival
Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already have. Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues. The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study. Forrest Co. Sheriff's...
WDAM-TV
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate.
WDAM-TV
Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi. Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day. “A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the...
WDAM-TV
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd “Catfight”
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College and Pearl River Community College both circle one date on their respective calendars each football season. The 92nd edition of the “Catfight” falls on Saturday as the unbeaten Bobcats (5-0) welcome the Wildcats (3-2) to Ellisville at 3 p.m. “Just really looking...
WDAM-TV
National Night Out brings community and city leaders together
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director. Judge Tony Mozingo held a press conference announcing he is stepping down as Lamar County judge and to be new executive director of Homes of Hope for Children.
WDAM-TV
Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October is an event-filled month, with something happening almost daily around the Pine Belt. From cornhole tournaments to 5K runs, there is something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. “October is the time for you to get out, see your city, enjoy the people...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. judge steps down to accept position at Homes of Hope
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats.
WDAM-TV
Beaumont Strong Coalition preparing on Fall Festival
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. The Beaumont Strong Coalition, a volunteer group of residents that work on bettering Beaumont, is planning festivities and other details for the upcoming fall festival. 2021 was the first year of the...
WDAM-TV
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats.
WDAM-TV
Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy
Travor Randle brings experience to Bobcats defensive backfield. With football season in full swing, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has its own game plan to get you to and from the games safely. Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats.
WDAM-TV
Ian disaster relief drive hosted by Laurel church wraps up Friday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is winding down efforts to collect relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. The members of Trinity Baptist Church will accept donations of adult hygiene items, baby diapers and wipes, snacks, insect repellent and first aid supplies through Friday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.
WDAM-TV
The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
WDAM-TV
Game of the Week: Purvis at Sumrall
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) -As region play ramps up so do the rivalries and that’s no exception in Sumrall as the Bobcats host Purvis in the Battle of Highway 589. “It means a lot now,” Sumrall head coach Shannon White said. “I’ll tell you, Purvis and Sumrall have been playing for a long time.″
WDAM-TV
QB Zach Wilcke talks Sun Belt opener at Troy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke talked Wednesday about his growth in three games so far this season and looked ahead to the Golden Eagles’ Sun Belt conference opener at Troy on Saturday. Wilcke’s completed 60 percent of his passes for 503 yards, four touchdowns...
WDAM-TV
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
WDAM-TV
National Night Out events spread across the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tonight, the city of Hattiesburg will host multiple National Night Out Against Crime events in area neighborhoods and communities. Tuesday, Oct. 4, is National Night Out Against Crime. The annual community initiative aims to raise neighborhood camaraderie, encourage community policing and build relationships with local law enforcement.
WDAM-TV
Laurel issues proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at City Hall today to watch Mayor Johnny Magee issue a declaration for October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors and agency members both spoke up about the impact of the city’s awareness efforts. “I didn’t know anything about domestic violence...
WDAM-TV
PRCC to face top rival for 2nd consecutive week in Saturday’s ‘Cat Fight’
POPLARVI(LLE. Miss. (WDAM) - Talk about out of the proverbial frying pan and into the fire. Fresh off an emotional, 24-14 win over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Pearl River Community College will to head to Ellisville Saturday to renew the “Cat Fight” with fifth-ranked Jones College for the 92nd time.
