Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black hand luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment.
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’
An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
Panhandle firefighter, Dalhart Fire Chief killed in head-on crash
The chief of a Texas Panhandle volunteer fire department and one of his firefighters were killed when a semi slammed head-on into their department’s SUV.
VIDEO: Crews working on road improvement from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue
VIDEO - Criminal Experts: Difference on adult criminal justice system versus juvenile system in Texas. Updated: 8 hours ago. VIDEO: DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson...
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was sent to a hospital this evening after a semi trailer caught fire on Loop 335. Texas Department of Public Safety said about 7:05 p.m., a semi pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on a ramp near Tascosa Road. A metal part of the...
Fiery crash that killed woman, two young boys prompts changes to intersection
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fiery crash that killed a woman and two young boys prompted changes to an intersection in Moore County. Judy Thrasher McGuire, her 12-year-old son Zakery David McGuire, and 8-year-old Luke Carder Sachitano were killed July 15 in a crash on FM 722, about three miles southwest of Dumas.
Tri-State Fair Shooter Charged
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged with assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair last Monday,. Texas Ranger officials say Suarez knowingly and intentionally shot Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll. The complaint states that on September 19, Suarez and another man got into a...
Bomb Threats? Amarillo’s New Favorite Pastime.
The state of the world today is a scary one. Violent crimes such as murder, assault, etc. seem to rule the news headlines these days. School shootings are at the top of a heightened worry list. There is one thing that seems to kind of fly under the radar for...
TxDOT reports pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15% in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation reported a growing number of pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in Texas. TxDOT says there were 51 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in five deaths and 25 serious injuries in Amarillo last year. “Nov. 7, 2021 was the last day...
Fritch issues water boil notice due to well problems, low pressure
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Fritch is issuing a water boil notice due to well problems and low pressure. This is affecting citizens who live in the Vinson Development, Sanford Estates, Sage Mesa, Ponderosa, and Fritch Estates. Those living in those areas should boil water before using or...
You Know Sanborn Park Is A Startling 100 Years Old? Me Either.
Amarillo is full of rabbit holes. Not the kind that rabbits live in. The kind where you start looking for an answer to a question, and you wind up with over a century's worth of info and stories. For instance, did you know that Sanborn Park has over 100 years...
VIDEO: Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
VIDEO: Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle. Updated: 10 hours ago. VIDEO: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department update. Updated: 10 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 man...
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
City of Fritch issues boil water notice
Update (5:55 p.m.) Officials with the city of Fritch announced Thursday afternoon that a boil water notice has been issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for customers in the following locations due to well problems and low pressure: Vinson Development; Sanford Estates; Sage Mesa; Ponderosa; Fritch Estates. According to a post on the […]
VIDEO: Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle
VIDEO: 1 man killed in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford. Updated: 9 hours ago. VIDEO: Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week. Updated: 9...
Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
‘We’re only serving 28% of the kids:’ Amarillo Area CASA in need of volunteers to serve more children in the foster care system
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for those with a heart for children to become volunteers and give back to those in the foster care system. Volunteers serve as a court appointed special advocate, walking alongside a child throughout the entirety of their case. “They advocate for...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
