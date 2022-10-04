ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson County, TX

K-9 Hounds Drug Dealer At Bus Station

Amarillo Police have arrested a man for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. On Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black piece of luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment. While searching...
AMARILLO, TX
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black hand luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment.
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’

An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
Dopes Doing Dope…On A Bus

Under arrest, a man's hands with clenched fists are handcuffed behind him. Black background with copy space. An Amarillo police K-9 officer was working a bus interdiction at the Grey Hound station and found a large black Rawlings Bag in the passenger compartment that was positive for narcotics. While searching...
Tri-State Fair Shooter Charged

17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged with assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair last Monday,. Texas Ranger officials say Suarez knowingly and intentionally shot Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll. The complaint states that on September 19, Suarez and another man got into a...
TxDOT reports pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15% in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation reported a growing number of pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in Texas. TxDOT says there were 51 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in five deaths and 25 serious injuries in Amarillo last year. “Nov. 7, 2021 was the last day...
Fritch issues water boil notice due to well problems, low pressure

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Fritch is issuing a water boil notice due to well problems and low pressure. This is affecting citizens who live in the Vinson Development, Sanford Estates, Sage Mesa, Ponderosa, and Fritch Estates. Those living in those areas should boil water before using or...
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
City of Fritch issues boil water notice

Update (5:55 p.m.) Officials with the city of Fritch announced Thursday afternoon that a boil water notice has been issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for customers in the following locations due to well problems and low pressure: Vinson Development; Sanford Estates; Sage Mesa; Ponderosa; Fritch Estates. According to a post on the […]
Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
