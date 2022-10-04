Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was sent to a hospital this evening after a semi trailer caught fire on Loop 335. Texas Department of Public Safety said about 7:05 p.m., a semi pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on a ramp near Tascosa Road. A metal part of the...
Panhandle firefighter, Dalhart Fire Chief killed in head-on crash
The chief of a Texas Panhandle volunteer fire department and one of his firefighters were killed when a semi slammed head-on into their department’s SUV.
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
TxDOT reports pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15% in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation reported a growing number of pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in Texas. TxDOT says there were 51 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in five deaths and 25 serious injuries in Amarillo last year. “Nov. 7, 2021 was the last day...
WT reports burglary at campus apartment
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University sent out a “Buff Alert” which reported that a burglary had taken place on Tuesday at an apartment complex on campus. Officials detailed that on Tuesday the University Police Department (UPD) responded to a call at McCaslin Apartments located at 2402 Fourth Ave. on a […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. VIDEO: 1 man killed in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford. Updated: 9 hours ago. VIDEO: Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week. Updated: 9...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgncnewsnow.com
K-9 Hounds Drug Dealer At Bus Station
Amarillo Police have arrested a man for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. On Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black piece of luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment. While searching...
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
KFDA
Archaeological tour set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An archaeological tour is set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center. In celebration of Archaeology Month, the guided hike is from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 at Wildcat Bluff, located at 2301 N. Soncy Rd. Guides will take hikers to see some...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDA
DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Carson County. According to the complaint, on Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following to closely.
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
UPDATE: Left lanes of US 87 reopened in both directions
UPDATE (2:35 p.m.) TxDOT reports that the left lanes of US 87 have reopened in both directions. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo announced that US 87 is closed on Monday due to multiple fires in the area. TxDOT detailed that US 87 at Amarillo Creek is closed in both directions and that drivers should […]
Bomb Threats? Amarillo’s New Favorite Pastime.
The state of the world today is a scary one. Violent crimes such as murder, assault, etc. seem to rule the news headlines these days. School shootings are at the top of a heightened worry list. There is one thing that seems to kind of fly under the radar for...
KFDA
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black hand luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment.
KFDA
Barfield Hotel finalist in ‘Texas Downtown President’s Award’ helping put the Panhandle back on the map
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield hotel is now a top two finalist in this years Texas Downtown President’s Award Program. The recognition from the state is helping put eyes on the hotel and the Panhandle. “It gives us statewide recognition and it shows people all the growth and...
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
Comments / 0