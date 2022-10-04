ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 The Bomb

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

TxDOT reports pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15% in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation reported a growing number of pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in Texas. TxDOT says there were 51 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in five deaths and 25 serious injuries in Amarillo last year. “Nov. 7, 2021 was the last day...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT reports burglary at campus apartment

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University sent out a “Buff Alert” which reported that a burglary had taken place on Tuesday at an apartment complex on campus. Officials detailed that on Tuesday the University Police Department (UPD) responded to a call at McCaslin Apartments located at 2402 Fourth Ave. on a […]
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Amarillo Boulevard#Amarillo Salvation Army
kgncnewsnow.com

K-9 Hounds Drug Dealer At Bus Station

Amarillo Police have arrested a man for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. On Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black piece of luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment. While searching...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
101.9 The Bull

The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One

Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black hand luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy