‘We’re only serving 28% of the kids:’ Amarillo Area CASA in need of volunteers to serve more children in the foster care system
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for those with a heart for children to become volunteers and give back to those in the foster care system. Volunteers serve as a court appointed special advocate, walking alongside a child throughout the entirety of their case. “They advocate for...
Amarillo Public Library to host series of lectures and films over Americans and the Holocaust
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is set to host a series of lectures and films titled, Americans and the Holocaust. According to the release, this series of lectures and films is designed to bring a greater understanding of certain events and themes that will be covered in the exhibit.
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo Whataburger donated about $7,000 to the High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe. The $7,112 were raised during the month of September for Hunger Action Month. Whataburger said they were happy to host this campaign in hopes to provide awareness, funds, and hot meals to...
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum hosting 2022 Dino Day this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will be hosting the 2022 Dino Day in recognition of Archeology Month. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum. Kids will have a chance to move like dinosaurs, see live animals...
Barfield Hotel finalist in ‘Texas Downtown President’s Award’ helping put the Panhandle back on the map
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield hotel is now a top two finalist in this years Texas Downtown President’s Award Program. The recognition from the state is helping put eyes on the hotel and the Panhandle. “It gives us statewide recognition and it shows people all the growth and...
High Plains Food Bank celebrating 40 years with high hopes for the future
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite facing an array of challenges like the pandemic and inflation, High Plains Food Bank is celebrating 40 years of providing to the Panhandle with high hopes for a successful future. High Plains Food Bank hosted a luncheon today to celebrate and recognize four decades of...
Award-winning authors to share research about Coronado Expedition on Thursday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Award-winning authors will share their research about the Coronado Expedition on Thursday at West Texas A&M University. From 1540 to 1542, Francisco Vázquez de Coronado led an expedition in New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and central Kansas. Richard and Shirley Flint will...
VIDEO: Jazztober to kick off on Tuesday in downtown Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors. Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years with a Sunset Dinner. Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and re homing horses in the Texas Panhandle. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: Panhandle economy...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black hand luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment.
Opportunity School to host LIPS 2022 this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza starting at 6 p.m. Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the...
Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
Panhandle businesses working to provide more childcare to employees
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to keep and attract employees, some businesses in the Panhandle said they are working to provide more childcare to their employees. Businesses from the Panhandle came together today for “Work Forward Summit” event to discuss and share ways they have been able to retain and attract employees.
VIDEO: Crews working on road improvement from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue
VIDEO - Criminal Experts: Difference on adult criminal justice system versus juvenile system in Texas. VIDEO - Criminal Experts: Difference on adult criminal justice system versus juvenile system in Texas. Updated: 8 hours ago. VIDEO: DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson...
‘We have a waiting list’: Meals on Wheels needs additional volunteers to deliver more meals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With an aging population and a growing community, Meals on Wheels is also growing and with that growth it needs more volunteers. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the home bound elderly and severely disabled who are unable to prepare adequate meals for themselves.
Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to host 26th annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will host the 26th annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off. The Good Times Barbecue Cook-Off will be held this Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Tri-State Fairground. In the parking lot of the Amarillo National Center Arena at the fairgrounds...
New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new laser therapy clinic has open it’s doors in Amarillo, and that makes them our New in Amarillo featured business. Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness, located at 6304 Dreyfuss Rd. in Amarillo, has been open for a month now. The owners said they are...
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was sent to a hospital this evening after a semi trailer caught fire on Loop 335. Texas Department of Public Safety said about 7:05 p.m., a semi pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on a ramp near Tascosa Road. A metal part of the...
DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Carson County. According to the complaint, on Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following to closely.
