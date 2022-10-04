ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
KFDA

Award-winning authors to share research about Coronado Expedition on Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Award-winning authors will share their research about the Coronado Expedition on Thursday at West Texas A&M University. From 1540 to 1542, Francisco Vázquez de Coronado led an expedition in New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and central Kansas. Richard and Shirley Flint will...
KFDA

VIDEO: Jazztober to kick off on Tuesday in downtown Amarillo

New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors. Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years with a Sunset Dinner. Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and re homing horses in the Texas Panhandle. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: Panhandle economy...
KFDA

Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black hand luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment.
KFDA

Opportunity School to host LIPS 2022 this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza starting at 6 p.m. Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the...
KFDA

Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
KFDA

Panhandle businesses working to provide more childcare to employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to keep and attract employees, some businesses in the Panhandle said they are working to provide more childcare to their employees. Businesses from the Panhandle came together today for “Work Forward Summit” event to discuss and share ways they have been able to retain and attract employees.
