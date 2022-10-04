Read full article on original website
emueagles.com
EMU Volleyball set to host both Ohio and Kent state
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team continues Mid-American Conference play Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8, when it plays host to two East Division league members, Ohio University and Kent State University. The first serve on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. against the Bobcats with a 4 p.m. start against the Golden Flashes the next day.
emueagles.com
Men's Basketball Selected for Three National Broadcasts
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team has been selected to appear on three national broadcasts in the 2022-23 season through pre-selections announced by the Mid-American Conference, Oct. 5. The Eagles will play live on ESPNU twice and CBS Sports Network once with the opportunity to be selected for any of the remaining eight 21-day wildcard selections that will be announced later in the season.
Morning Journal
High school baseball: Avon Lake’s Jack Lion commits to Ohio Dominican
Avon Lake outfielder Jack Lion had a solid junior year with the Shoremen. Playing in a lineup with Logan Hamilton and Lorain County Mr. Baseball Dominic Poltrone, he helped provide speed to the lineup with a little bit of pop. He hit a blast at Elyria in a big victory...
Archbishop Hoban vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary: Could the 'Akron Holy War' really be ending?
The two rivals are not contracted to play past this season, and one school seems hesitant to continue with the annual football game
emueagles.com
O’Farrell Named MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic), a member of the Eastern Michigan University soccer program, has been selected as this week's Mid-American Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Oct. 5. O'Farrell, along with Charlie Sharp of Western Michigan University's men's soccer team, were selected for this week's academic accolades following outstanding performances on the pitch.
Football game between Akron East and Akron Buchtel postponed due to threat of violence
The Akron City Series foes will now play on Saturday afternoon
spectrumnews1.com
Guardians fans missing drum-beating fan John Adams for playoffs
CLEVELAND — Terry Fried is a partial season ticket holder in the left field benches at Progressive Field. His seat is a few rows behind where John Adams sat for years, the superfan known for banging his drum at games for decades. But Adams has been absent since 2019...
wksu.org
The drumbeat of Cleveland baseball for nearly 50 years, John Adams continues the beat from afar
The Cleveland Guardians will be without their drumbeat as they begin the postseason on Friday. John Adams, who sat at the top row of the bleachers banging on a bass drum for nearly 50 years of Major League Baseball in Cleveland, hasn’t been to a game since 2019. Adams...
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area
Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
Guardians’ American League Wild Card game times announced
The Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-three American League Wild Card series beginning later this week.
cleveland19.com
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
Canton’s football Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment lines up more financing
CANTON, Ohio - Two subsidiaries of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. have agreed to borrow up to $28.2 million to help construct two retail buildings on the resort’s Canton campus. The borrowings — which include a sale and leaseback of land — are another example of the...
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Bond set for man accused of assault on Browns fan
Boukissen faces a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly threw a beer can and hit Stephanie Allen in the head. The injury sent Allen to the hospital.
Pair accused in fishing scandal won thousands of dollars, boat in string of wins
The world of competitive fishing, where anglers battle for cash and prizes, is being rocked by a cheating scandal that unfolded at a tournament in Cleveland on Saturday.
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
27 First News
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?
(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
'I've been blessed beyond belief': Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announces he will not seek 3rd term
AKRON, Ohio — After two terms in office, Dan Horrigan has decided to step away. Akron's mayor announced on Tuesday he will not seek re-election in 2023. He confirmed the news in a statement released by his campaign, saying he had made the decision "after much consideration and self-reflection."
