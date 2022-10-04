ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

EMU Volleyball set to host both Ohio and Kent state

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team continues Mid-American Conference play Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8, when it plays host to two East Division league members, Ohio University and Kent State University. The first serve on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. against the Bobcats with a 4 p.m. start against the Golden Flashes the next day.
Men's Basketball Selected for Three National Broadcasts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team has been selected to appear on three national broadcasts in the 2022-23 season through pre-selections announced by the Mid-American Conference, Oct. 5. The Eagles will play live on ESPNU twice and CBS Sports Network once with the opportunity to be selected for any of the remaining eight 21-day wildcard selections that will be announced later in the season.
O’Farrell Named MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic), a member of the Eastern Michigan University soccer program, has been selected as this week's Mid-American Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Oct. 5. O'Farrell, along with Charlie Sharp of Western Michigan University's men's soccer team, were selected for this week's academic accolades following outstanding performances on the pitch.
Guardians fans missing drum-beating fan John Adams for playoffs

CLEVELAND — Terry Fried is a partial season ticket holder in the left field benches at Progressive Field. ​His seat is a few rows behind where John Adams sat for years, the superfan known for banging his drum at games for decades. But Adams has been absent since 2019...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.

