The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data
China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
Ford offers $80 million to fight global authoritarianism
The Ford Foundation will commit $80 million over the next five years to work that strengthens nonprofits fighting against authoritarian regimes. Such groups are struggling in the face of governments that are restricting the right to protest, hobbling nonprofit organizations with an avalanche of bureaucratic requirements meant to stymie their effectiveness, and threatening the safety of people who work for such groups, Helena Hofbauer Balmori, director of Ford’s international civic engagement and government work and director of the new grant-making effort, announced Tuesday.
gcaptain.com
Shaun White to lead new Foreship subsidiary in drive to support UK as centre of excellence for maritime design and technology
Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of Foreship UK, the new subsidiary which commits the leading naval architecture and marine engineering company to securing a strategic presence based in the United Kingdom. With an official start date of 1st October, Shaun heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton,...
natureworldnews.com
Research Shows Viking Bead Makers' Advanced and Sustainable Methods in 700 AD
New research revealed that the craftsmen in Ribe Denmark in 700 AD showed advanced, sophisticated, and sustainable skills in making glass beads from old Roman glass mosaics. The study presented new development and surprising findings than previously believed in the Viking bead makers. The interdisciplinary study was published in the...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
causeartist.com
8B Education Investments Launches $111M Initiative to Finance African Student Education
8B Education Investments partners with Nelnet Bank in the first ever lending program by a US bank to African students enrolled in American universities; $30m over three years part of a broader $111.6m Commitment at the Clinton Global Initiative to Accelerate African students’ Access to Global Universities. With this...
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
This E-Commerce Stock Is Dominating Latin America
MercadoLibre is being tossed aside by Wall Street. Opportunity presents itself.
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
wtwco.com
2022 Trends in pay for digital talent
High demand, economic volatility and changing employee expectations are combining to put heavy pressure on organizations to effectively attract and retain employees with critical digital skills. Finding and keeping IT and digital talent roles has been one of the biggest challenges for organizations around the world. 90% of organizations in...
nextbigfuture.com
US Dollar Strength Reduces Nominal GDP of China and Other Countries
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
techunwrapped.com
María González Veracruz, new Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures
The Council of Ministers has approved a modification of the structure of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. Among other measures, this modification supposes the appointment of María González Veracruz Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructureswho will replace Roberto Sánchez, who has held the position since 2020 and who is now retiring.
apaonline.org
First Steps on the Rocky Path to Diversity and Inclusion in Cognitive Science
I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?
Ai-Da Robot artist to make history as the first robot to speak at the House of Lords next week - as she questions whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology
In a historic first, the House of Lords will host its first ever robot speaker next week. Ai-Da, a 'realistic' robotic artist created and built in Britain, will speak at the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster next Tuesday, October 11, at 3:30pm. Ai-Da has cameras in her...
gcimagazine.com
rePurpose Global Launches Plastic Reality Project to Fight Plastic Pollution
RePurpose Global, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing plastic waste, launched the Plastic Reality Project to educate corporate leaders and environmental practitioners on the best ways to fight plastic pollution and accelerate plastic-reduction efforts. Launched with support from the Sustainable Ocean Alliance and the GreenBiz Group, the Plastic Reality Project...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Networking is the Key to Opening the Right Doors with Kenya Milladge, Registered Nurse & Clinical Applications Analyst at Vivify Health
FOGI: Networking is the Key to Opening the Right Doors with Kenya Milladge, Registered Nurse & Clinical Applications Analyst at Vivify Health. Brace yourself for this nursing networking journey!. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern talks with Kenya Milladge, a registered nurse, Clinical Applications Analyst...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Tempo France and Orokii open new remittance corridor
Payment services companies Tempo France and Orokii have launched a remittance corridor between the US and 27 European Union countries, as well as the Philippines and Ukraine. The collaboration is expected to facilitate a better payout system between Europe and the US. This move is in line with both entities’...
The Finnish city of Oulu, European Capital of Culture 2026, announces an Open Call for international programme partners
OULU, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- The City of Oulu, together with 33 Northern Finnish municipalities and cities, will be the European Capital of Culture in 2026. The year will be full of inspiring, diverse and unique cultural offerings delivered by thousands of actors from Europe. The Open Call 2022 is aimed at large-scale projects that take several years to prepare. The Oulu2026 team will support international applicants to find local collaborators within the Oulu2026 region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005546/en/ The Open Call for applications in October is open to Finnish and international actors. Operative focus of the projects is on the capital of culture year 2026 but they may be launched earlier. Photo by Harri Tarvainen.
marketplace.org
Locked out of China by its zero-COVID policy, their lives changed course
Since the start of the pandemic in January 2020, I have been in quarantine and lockdown for 108 days. But I feel lucky compared to people who cannot return to China. Comedian Jesse Appell does stand-up in Mandarin Chinese. Just before the pandemic hit, the Boston native felt he was on the cusp of a big break in China’s comedy scene by filming “Top Funny Comedian.”
Yellen says development banks need overhauling to deal with global challenges
Development banks need new strategies to address problems that cut across national borders, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
