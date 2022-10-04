Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myklgr.com
Milroy man sentenced in Redwood County court for attempting to stab man with scissors
A Milroy man, Philip Douglas Sovell, age 37, has been sentenced in Redwood County court for attempting to stab a man while hijacking the victim’s truck. According to court documents, on April 6 of this year, Redwood County deputies learned of a 911 call reporting someone attempting to hijack a car and stab the victim. Three law enforcement officers arrived at the intersection of County Road 32 and Aspen Avenue to find Sovell, who ran away when officers ordered him to stop.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
KEYC
Mankato man faces felony stalking, domestic assault charges
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. 36-year-old Michael Dean Olson has been charged with felony counts of stalking, domestic assault, and drug possession in Blue Earth County Court. Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with felony counts of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kduz.com
Two Injured in Renville Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Thursday morning, south of Hector. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Eric Catchings of Morton and 60-year-old Mary Jo Portner of Sleepy Eye were taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says the crash...
New Prague Times
Car crashes into Casey’s
A vehicle crashed into the Casey’s General Store building in Montgomery around 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 5. According to the incident report, the Montgomery Police were alerted to the incident at 8:08 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to the scene. To see more on this story pick...
kduz.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A Hutchinson woman driving a motorcycle was injured when she went off the road and crashed northwest of Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Shannon Jex was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Jex was driving southbound on Vista Road when...
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 10-6-22
Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a one-vehicle rollover with serious injuries on I-90 near the Heron Lake exit. The Okabena Fire Department and Lakefield Ambulance were also paged to the scene. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover about a half-mile southeast of Lakefield near the intersection of 460th...
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety searches for missing person
A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 4 hours ago. Devastation in the...
Southern Minnesota News
Glencoe man killed in crash with semi
A Glencoe man was killed in a crash with a semi Monday afternoon in McLeod County. Gary Lester Vogt, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 4:13 p.m. on Highway 212 just outside of Glencoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi tractor...
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
ktoe.com
Public Safety Seeks Information About Missing Man
Mankato-Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane Kennedy. Kennedy, a 25-year-old white male, is considered a vulnerable adult. He is 6-foot 5-inches tall and 250 pounds. He has not contacted his family and was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Saturday, October 1 on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. Kennedy was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
Man Killed When Pickup Collides with Overturned Semi
GLENCOE (WJON News) -- A man was killed when the pickup he was driving collided with a semi that had tipped over onto the highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 212 near Glencoe in McLeod County. The semi was...
knuj.net
knuj.net
Kathy S. Bruhjell
Kathy S. Bruhjell, age 64, of Dassel, Minnesota, formerly of Arlington, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Arlington, with interment in the Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service at the church.
Comments / 0