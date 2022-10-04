Read full article on original website
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
Forget HomePod 2, all AirPlay speakers could soon get full Apple TV 4K support
It looks as if Apple has been devising a way to allow any AirPlay 2 speaker to act as your default Apple TV 4K sound solution – at least, that's suggested by code found in the first beta of iOS 16.1, which was released to developers last week. Right...
5 reasons Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are better than AirPods Pro 2
Apple and Bose make some of the best active noise canceling true wireless earbuds you can buy
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users
Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
daystech.org
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today
There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet (2022) review: it's a great tablet from the right perspective
Amazon's cheapest tablet now costs a bit more, but still represents a perfect gateway to enter the Alexa ecosystem. You just need to keep in mind that this isn't going to go toe-to-toe with other tablets.
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier
Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
Consumer Reports.org
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Smartphones Come With Updated Chip and AI-Powered Cameras
Google unveiled new flagship phones today, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with a new smartwatch, earbuds, and tablet. All the devices in the Pixel lineup share a uniform, rounded design. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 starts at $599 and the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. Both...
Android Headlines
Yes, The Pixel 7 Series Will Have Wireless Charging
Wireless charging will be among the many features coming to the Pixel 7 series phones. Though, it’s unlikely that anyone thought Google would go the other way on this. After all, the Pixel 6 series also featured wireless charging. As have other previous Pixel devices like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4.
ZDNet
Pixel Watch announced: Google and Fitbit make it the best smartwatch for Android users
Last month we saw Apple release its first rugged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, and now Google, along with the new Pixel 7 lineup, has revealed the details of its first-ever Pixel Watch. Google leaps over Samsung in the Wear OS market with this watch thanks in large part to its deep Fitbit integration.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at Google’s October 6 event: Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet
Google has turned the page on a new chapter in its Pixel hardware ecosystem, with this fall’s “Made by Google” event revealing the company’s first smartwatch alongside the next-generation Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones. The new product announcements didn’t come as much of...
daystech.org
iPhone 14 Plus Review: If You Just Want a Huge Screen, Here’s Your Upgrade
This story is a part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s assortment of stories, ideas and recommendation round Apple’s hottest product. The $899 iPhone 14 Plus is both a giant iPhone 14 or a scaled-back iPhone 14 Pro Max, relying in your perspective. With the arrival of the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple now has probably the most easy iPhone lineup in years. There are simply two iPhone sizes: One with a 6.1-inch display and the opposite with a 6.7-inch show. After you decide a dimension, you simply have to resolve between getting a daily iPhone or a Pro mannequin.
Ars Technica
Google’s Pixel 7 is official, with wider 17-country rollout
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have been officially unveiled. While these phones were technically officially announced forever ago, Google came clean about all the details today. The big news is that the prices aren't changing: It's $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro, which still makes both phones a very good deal. The devices ship on October 13, and Google is also doing a little better with the device's country distribution.
Consumer Reports.org
Google Introduces the Pixel Smartwatch
With its first-ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, Google is offering a wearable device for Android phone users who haven’t been able to hop on the Apple Watch bandwagon. The Pixel Watch has a round stainless steel case with a domed display that integrates the crystal into the case, a bit like the latest Apple Watch models. The cases come in three colors (black, gold, and silver), and can be used with an array of 20 bands that range from active and stretch bands for sweaty workouts to classic metal and leather bands tailored for the office or a night on the town. The Pixel Watch has a camera-lens-style mount that allows for quick swapping of bands.
