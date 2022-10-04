SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford coach Josh Conklin has resigned from the Football Championship Subdivision program with the Terriers in a 15-game losing streak. The school announced the move two days before Wofford plays a Southern Conference game at Samford. Conklin went 17-9, won two league titles and reached the NCAA playoffs his first two seasons in 2018 and 2019. But Conklin’s teams were 2-19 since, including 1-14 in league play. Athletic director Richard Johnson thanked Conklin for his efforts. Offensive coordinator Shawn Watson will be the Terriers’ interim coach going forward.

