Early Addition: Bus drivers worry that open strollers are going to cause some fights
Because the drivers' union says it's only a matter of time before an open stroller leads to a bus driver getting assaulted, here are your early links: Colin Jost named his Staten Island Ferry "Titanic 2," Trump is suing CNN for $475 million, Howard Stern went to a restaurant for the first time since the pandemic started, and more. [ more › ]
Firefighters Free Woman Who Was stuck Inside New York Hookah Bar
A bizarre incident unfolded early Saturday when firefighter were called to rescue woman who somehow got trapped inside a hookah bar. As of now, firefighters haven't revealed how exactly the woman trapped herself in the basement of the establishment. However, officials say they received a call about a “person with altered mental status”, so this woman may have either been left behind, or trapped herself inside the building without knowing.
Fire Reported at Another Amazon Warehouse in New York
A fire broke out late Wednesday evening at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week. The fire at the warehouse, located near Albany in the town of Schodack, began around 10:50pm and lasted until shortly after midnight, according to the Schodack Police Department.
Poughkeepsie, NY
