Accidents

94.3 Lite FM

Firefighters Free Woman Who Was stuck Inside New York Hookah Bar

A bizarre incident unfolded early Saturday when firefighter were called to rescue woman who somehow got trapped inside a hookah bar. As of now, firefighters haven't revealed how exactly the woman trapped herself in the basement of the establishment. However, officials say they received a call about a “person with altered mental status”, so this woman may have either been left behind, or trapped herself inside the building without knowing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Fire Reported at Another Amazon Warehouse in New York

A fire broke out late Wednesday evening at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week. The fire at the warehouse, located near Albany in the town of Schodack, began around 10:50pm and lasted until shortly after midnight, according to the Schodack Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Poughkeepsie, NY
