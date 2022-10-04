ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Boo at The Zoo expands to 4 days of family fun

Abilene’s favorite Halloween tradition is back and has expanded to four days. Join the Abilene Zoo on October 15th, 22nd, 29th or 30th. The event will feature community based Trick-or-Treat stations spread throughout the Zoo, live entertainment from the Bubble Lady, animal encounters, costume dance parties, and more throughout the day.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

ACU’s Dobbins is finding his stride

The ACU Wildcats are heading into their fifth game of the season, and they are rolling. The Wildcats used their running game primarily in the victory over Utah Tech, and Jermiah Dobbins was the primary weapon. Dobbins carried the ball 24 times for 135 yards, and he found the end...
ABILENE, TX
Devine, TX
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 5th

We keep talking about the same weather pattern in play and it looks like that may continue but the latter part of the forecast period looks to bring some cooler weather and possible rain chances. In the meantime for today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 88 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the southeast. for tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 60 degrees. The winds will be calm for most of the night.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abril is leading a really good Abilene High defense

The play of the Abilene High Eagles defense has been outstanding this season, and middle linebacker Dre Abril provided one of the big plays in the Eagles loss to Tascosa last week. He picked up a fumble and took it the distance for one of the two touchdowns they scored...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday October 6th

Our seasonal weather pattern will continue for the area with the biggest changes headed our way with a weak front pushing through by Saturday. This will result in slightly cooler temps. For your Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 88 degrees. The winds will be light out of the northeast at 5 mph. For this evening,expect partly cloudy skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Hawley’s Cumpton is healthy and thriving in 2022

The Hawley Bearcats continue district play this week,and as the third ranked team, they have a target on their back. It’s a hard target to hit things in large part to the play of Austin Cumpton. The Bearcats 6’1″, 210 pound running back is coming off a knee and...
HAWLEY, TX
Sarah Bernhardt
bigcountryhomepage.com

Ryland Gentry is having a career year for Coleman

The Coleman Bluecats have been dominate this season scoring 227 points on offense. Some of that success can be credited to senior running back Ryland Gentry. Ryland Gentry said, “I’ve been a lot more productive at the runningback position this year. I have over half of what I had last year. Yeah over half of what I had last year and I already have close to the same number of touchdowns as I did last year.”
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman

Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
MIX 92-5

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County plea deals announced for September 2022

Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in September 2022:. James Edward Hart, 53, Breckenridge, pleaded guilty to the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B, One Gram or More but Less Than Four Grams –Methamphetamine, and was sentenced to seven years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID), and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and court costs.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX

