Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Taylor County History CenterNick Summers - ExplorerTaylor County, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
City of Clyde to host first Oktoberfest, announces entertainment lineup
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde is set to host its first ever Oktoberfest next weekend! This German-based festival will have food, entertainment, games, vendors, bouncy festival and more. With more than two dozen vendors next weekend, there will be no lack in choice-of-food, such as sweet apple strudels and brats with sauerkraut, […]
Abilene’s Wylie community celebrates life of 23-year-old former WHS football star killed in Wyoming wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 23-year-old Cason Grant, who was best known as a former football captain for Wylie High School, was killed in a rollover crash in Converse County, Wyoming over the weekend. As his family prepares to lay the young man to rest, the Wylie community has displayed an incredible show of support towards […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Boo at The Zoo expands to 4 days of family fun
Abilene’s favorite Halloween tradition is back and has expanded to four days. Join the Abilene Zoo on October 15th, 22nd, 29th or 30th. The event will feature community based Trick-or-Treat stations spread throughout the Zoo, live entertainment from the Bubble Lady, animal encounters, costume dance parties, and more throughout the day.
bigcountryhomepage.com
ACU’s Dobbins is finding his stride
The ACU Wildcats are heading into their fifth game of the season, and they are rolling. The Wildcats used their running game primarily in the victory over Utah Tech, and Jermiah Dobbins was the primary weapon. Dobbins carried the ball 24 times for 135 yards, and he found the end...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 5th
We keep talking about the same weather pattern in play and it looks like that may continue but the latter part of the forecast period looks to bring some cooler weather and possible rain chances. In the meantime for today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 88 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the southeast. for tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 60 degrees. The winds will be calm for most of the night.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abril is leading a really good Abilene High defense
The play of the Abilene High Eagles defense has been outstanding this season, and middle linebacker Dre Abril provided one of the big plays in the Eagles loss to Tascosa last week. He picked up a fumble and took it the distance for one of the two touchdowns they scored...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday October 6th
Our seasonal weather pattern will continue for the area with the biggest changes headed our way with a weak front pushing through by Saturday. This will result in slightly cooler temps. For your Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 88 degrees. The winds will be light out of the northeast at 5 mph. For this evening,expect partly cloudy skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hawley’s Cumpton is healthy and thriving in 2022
The Hawley Bearcats continue district play this week,and as the third ranked team, they have a target on their back. It’s a hard target to hit things in large part to the play of Austin Cumpton. The Bearcats 6’1″, 210 pound running back is coming off a knee and...
RELATED PEOPLE
bigcountryhomepage.com
Ryland Gentry is having a career year for Coleman
The Coleman Bluecats have been dominate this season scoring 227 points on offense. Some of that success can be credited to senior running back Ryland Gentry. Ryland Gentry said, “I’ve been a lot more productive at the runningback position this year. I have over half of what I had last year. Yeah over half of what I had last year and I already have close to the same number of touchdowns as I did last year.”
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go
Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
Abilene Woman Arrested for Trick or Treating at 4:00 in the Morning
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Boy, do I miss trick or treating. The fact that I could put on a costume, grab a bag or bucket, and go from door-to-door asking for candy and it’s totally acceptable is awesome. However, there are...
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
Driver killed after slamming into wall outside Abilene restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed after slamming into a wall outside an Abilene restaurant Thursday morning. Hunter Pendergraft, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the parking lot of Rosa’s Tortilla Factory on the 1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd around 5:30 a.m., according to a press […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
Stephens County plea deals announced for September 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in September 2022:. James Edward Hart, 53, Breckenridge, pleaded guilty to the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B, One Gram or More but Less Than Four Grams –Methamphetamine, and was sentenced to seven years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID), and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and court costs.
Anson Police Chief resigns, leaving force short staffed but still serving
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Anson’s Police Chief has resigned, leaving the force short staffed but still able to protect and serve the community. Chief Coy Sanchez announced his resignation September 21, which means the Anson Police Department is now 2 officers down from being fully staffed. However, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is providing […]
At least One Person Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Hawley (Hawley, TX)
On Tuesday night Hayley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash between Abilene and Hawley. A driver and passenger were injured. The extent of their injuries is [..]
Comments / 0