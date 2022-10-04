Read full article on original website
8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana
Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why. "I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."
Police investigating after 4 fatally shot within 24 hours in Indiana
GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Indiana are investigating the shooting deaths of four people shot within a 24-hour period in Gary. During a press conference, Gary Police Chief Brian Evans told news outlets that shootings were not random and the victims were targeted, CBS and ABC News reported. Evans...
Police chase in Gary ends with 5 in custody — all 19 years old and younger
Five people, all 19 years old and younger, are in custody after a police chase on Monday in Lake County, Ind. Indiana State Police said a 19-year-old from Gary, an 18-year-old from Chicago, and three juveniles all face several charges.
Man found shot to death in West Englewood
CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
#44: Chicago man shot and killed 2 people at a party while on bond for attempted murder, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed two men during a party last week while on bond for attempted murder and on probation for a felony narcotics case, prosecutors said Wednesday. Absalom Coakley was also allegedly carrying a handgun when police arrested him this week in River North. He is the...
11 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Tuesday
A person was shot to death Tuesday evening near a bicycle trail in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said. A male, whose age was unknown, was found with gunshot wounds to his head and hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Gary
LAKE CO. – On Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Trooper Griffin was patrolling on 25th Avenue near Chase Street when he observed a white Kia traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Kia then made a left turn going north on Chase Street where it failed to stop at the stop sign posted at 23rd Avenue. Trp. Griffin attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. A records check of that registration showed the vehicle was reported stolen through the Chicago Police Department.
Gary shootings: 4 murders in 24 hours not random, officials say
Gary police are investigating four murders in just about 24 hours which they said they believe are not random.
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids, after Chicago man died in police custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
Gary mayor tries to reassure residents after 4 murders
The Mayor of Gary said four murders that occurred on Sunday and Monday were not random acts. “This is not Gary, and it certainly is not who we are,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.
Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer
Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
2 suspects robbing taxi drivers on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing several taxi drivers on the West Side last month. In each incident, the offenders entered a taxi in the 300 to 400 block of East Ohio Street, and directed the driver to another location. Once at, or near,...
3 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The three victims were approached by two unknown male suspects in the 1100 block of West 77th Street around 1:18 p.m. The suspects produced handguns and fired shots, according to Chicago police.The three victims were all transported to hospitals in good condition.The first was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.The second victim, 24, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The third victim, a 28 year old, was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
