In the madness of the postgame celebration, Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins found each other. After the Phillies' 3-0 win on Monday in Houston clinched the franchise's first postseason berth since 2011, players, coaches and team personnel filed out onto the field at Minute Maid Park to congratulate one another. Most gave out handshakes, brief hugs and some words of affirmation and then moved toward the clubhouse for a champagne thunderstorm.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO