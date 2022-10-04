Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Related
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
Cincinnati Reds connections to the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason
Former Cincinnati Reds players, coaches and managers are among those fans can follow in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, which starts Friday with the first game of each of four best-of-three Wild Card Series. Note: Players were on their teams' active rosters at the conclusion of the regular season but won't necessarily be included on the teams' rosters for each playoff series. ...
FOX Sports
Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011
ST. LOUIS (AP) — More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs, and ultimately to a World Series title. A lot has happened since,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
FOX Sports
How Phillies turned things around, ended 11-year playoff drought
In the madness of the postgame celebration, Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins found each other. After the Phillies' 3-0 win on Monday in Houston clinched the franchise's first postseason berth since 2011, players, coaches and team personnel filed out onto the field at Minute Maid Park to congratulate one another. Most gave out handshakes, brief hugs and some words of affirmation and then moved toward the clubhouse for a champagne thunderstorm.
Philadelphia Phillies set for Red October, run towards World Series legitimacy
The Phillies ended an 11-year playoff drought this week. And it may be just the start of something big for the local 9.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs Phillies: Wild Card Game 1 live stream, TV channel, odds, time, pitching matchup for MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Friday. In keeping with the rules of the new postseason structure, all games of this series will be hosted by the higher-seeded Cardinals. The winner of this series will advance to the best-of-five Nationals League Division Series to face the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves.
Phillies National League Wild Card Series Roster Prediction
The Philadelphia Phillies have a litany of roster decisions to make in the crunch down to their 26-man postseason roster.
NLDS schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play either the Cardinals or Phillies
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Division Series after they won their fifth straight NL East title on Tuesday. The Braves roared back in the second half of the season to take the division from their rivals the New York Mets. The division title and 101-60 record secured Atlanta the No. 2 seed and home field advantage.
Mariners reveal pitching plan for MLB Playoffs series vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are heading to the postseason for the first time in 21 years and their Wild Card opponent will be a very tough Toronto Blue Jays team, who have home-field advantage in the three-game series. A day before Game 1, manager Scott Servais announced their starters. Per Shi...
Comments / 0