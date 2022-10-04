ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gail Parsons
1d ago

Like Biden. He shuffles & loses his balance. He definitely has dementia.

The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
Raleigh News & Observer

These Common Medications Could Be Causing Memory Loss

Have you been feeling groggier than usual? Do you frequently lose your train of thought or forget common words? Memory loss has a lot of different causes, from lack of sleep to serious brain injury. You may be quick to categorize your symptoms as a problem of old age. But before you do, you ought to check the side effects of your medications.
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Health Digest

What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?

If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
SPENCER, IN
natureworldnews.com

What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the most common form of dementia and affects millions of people both in the United States and around the world. The cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Risk factors include age, family history, and head injury. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in quality of life for individuals with the disease. That's why it is crucial to be aware of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's in order to get a diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about some of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's.
