ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Kennewick Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing vulnerable adult last seen on Tuesday. Police were told 31-year-old Bradlee Anastasiou was last seen in the area of the Columbia Park east boat launch at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said Bradlee has not been seen or heard from since.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Teen with airsoft gun on a street causes school lockdowns in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A teen playing with an airsoft gun on a street causes lockdowns at Walla Walla High School and Prospect Elementary School on Oct. 5. Just after 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to Walla Walla High School after a report of a man with a gun.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KIMA TV

City leaders to hear input on Downtown Pasco Master Plan

PASCO, Wash. — Leaders with the City of Pasco are looking for community input on the future of Downtown Pasco. City leaders are holding a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. to give an overview of the draft Downtown Pasco Master Plan and allow for public comment and questions.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy