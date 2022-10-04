KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing vulnerable adult last seen on Tuesday. Police were told 31-year-old Bradlee Anastasiou was last seen in the area of the Columbia Park east boat launch at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said Bradlee has not been seen or heard from since.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO