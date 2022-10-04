Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Firefighters conclude investigation on Grain Craft Flour Mill fire in Pendleton
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Oregon State Fire Marshal has completed their investigation on the massive fire that erupted at the Grain Craft Flour Mill in Pendleton that began on Aug. 9 and flared up again on Aug. 10. One of the factories with the third largest flour miller in...
KIMA TV
Kennewick Police searching for missing vulnerable adult
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing vulnerable adult last seen on Tuesday. Police were told 31-year-old Bradlee Anastasiou was last seen in the area of the Columbia Park east boat launch at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said Bradlee has not been seen or heard from since.
KIMA TV
Teen with airsoft gun on a street causes school lockdowns in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A teen playing with an airsoft gun on a street causes lockdowns at Walla Walla High School and Prospect Elementary School on Oct. 5. Just after 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to Walla Walla High School after a report of a man with a gun.
KIMA TV
City leaders to hear input on Downtown Pasco Master Plan
PASCO, Wash. — Leaders with the City of Pasco are looking for community input on the future of Downtown Pasco. City leaders are holding a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. to give an overview of the draft Downtown Pasco Master Plan and allow for public comment and questions.
KIMA TV
Former Correctional Officer sentenced for smuggling prohibited items into jail
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A former Benton County Correctional Officer has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for conspiring to smuggle drugs and cell phones into the Benton County Jail. Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington said 34-year-old Eric Christian of...
