Toledo prepares to fund another section of bike trail along Anthony Wayne Trail

By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Approval seems likely for the funding needed to construct another new section of a proposed bike path along the Anthony Wayne Trail.

At Tuesday’s agenda review for their Oct. 11 meeting, Toledo city councilmen discussed a request to approve a $1.75 million expenditure for the construction of a portion of the bike trail that will run from South Avenue to Glendale Avenue. The money would come from the capital improvement fund.

There were no objections to the request, which was presented by Christy Soncrant, administrator in the Toledo Department of Transportation's division of engineering and construction management. The new section will be constructed on the west side of the trail from South Street to Woodsdale Avenue, then it will cross over the trail to the east side and continue to Glendale Avenue.

A 12 to 15 foot-wide swath of land will also divide the road from the new path, which is expected to be constructed next spring, Ms. Soncrant said.

The proposal is part of a larger plan, which calls for the reconstruction of the Anthony Wayne Trail, in which the three-lane road will be reduced to two lanes in both directions, and a new bicycle or multi-use path will connect downtown Toledo to the Maumee city limits.

While the new section of trail from South Street to Glendale Avenue is on track for approval with no opposition, the same cannot be said for the remaining section of the proposed path, in which opponents object to its proximity to the Toledo Country Club’s golf course, which is adjacent to the Anthony Wayne Trail.

For that portion, the city has requested eminent domain to construct the path and a hearing on the issue is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Lucas County Pleas Court. Ms. Soncrant would not comment on what might happen to the project if the city is not successful in the case.

Brad Rubini founded Citizens for Safe Public Trails, a group opposed to the bike path. Calling the situation “frustrating,” Mr. Rubini does not believe that it is safe or smart to put the path along the Anthony Wayne Trail corridor.

“I think it is a waste of money and in the wrong spot,” Mr. Rubini said. “What happens if they don’t win eminent domain? Then it’s just a total waste of money. Why would you pave the path when it might be a nothing path, why would you spend the money? If they don’t win and they build everything and it goes to nowhere, who is going to reimburse the citizens who paid for it? Probably nobody.”

Toledo City Council President Matt Cherry expressed his support for the bicycle path project, which he says has more supporters than detractors.

“Ninety percent of the people fought back those voices and accepted and promoted the fact of how great that bike trail is,” he said. “I’m definitely excited and definitely looking forward to it.”

