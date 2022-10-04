Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
KIMA TV
Olympia making progress on removing homeless encampments, RVs on Ensign Road
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The City of Olympia is aiming to finish clearing a massive homeless camp in the next couple weeks. Local groups are rushing to build more shelters in order to move the homeless out from Ensign Road, where people living in the right of way have been known to block an entrance to a busy hospital.
myeverettnews.com
Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month
A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
2 minutes or less: Local firefighter faces off against Domino’s worker
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — After visiting a Domino’s store this week, firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue learned they have something in common with the chain’s pizza makers: they both have a “two minute or under standard.”. Domino’s pizza makers have to make a pizza...
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Buttigieg wades into Northwest salmon transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
Gas prices hit unsustainable levels for some delivery drivers
BOTHELL, Wash. — The price at the pump is digging into the profits drivers for delivery apps take home. Delivery drivers said after driving for eight hours and factoring in the cost of gas they can be left with $20 leaving some to question if driving is worth it.
Pierce Transit breaks ground on first new transit center since the 90s
Pierce Transit is building a new transit center in Spanaway, hoping that the new facility will help connect the region more closely with the rest of Pierce County. The ceremony held Monday was attended by elected officials and local dignitaries in Spanaway, including U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell and U.S. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Snohomish house, no injuries
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
MyNorthwest.com
Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate
KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
Tacoma mayor discusses priorities as city faces rising crime
TACOMA, Wash. — In an interview with KIRO 7 on Tuesday, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards discussed her priorities for the city, which is facing a disturbing rise in crime. Violent crime in Tacoma has nearly doubled in the past year, which resulted in new Police Chief Avery Moore launching a crime reduction plan.
q13fox.com
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
Two teens shot, wounded in Pioneer Square crime ‘hot spot’
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting in a Pioneer Square crime “hot spot” on Wednesday night. At 11:30 p.m., Seattle police officers were called to Second Avenue and Yesler Way for a shooting that happened in an alley behind a bus shelter.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s how first lady Jill Biden’s WA visit will impact your commute and travels
First lady Jill Biden is coming to the Seattle and Tacoma area on Friday and may impact your morning commute or travel plans. Biden will land at King County International Airport on Friday at approximately 3:15 p.m, and then attend an event at Bates Technical College Tacoma campus at 4:15 p.m, according to a White House press release.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Maple Valley Depot 1891
New residents to the area may be surprised to learn that Maple Valley once supported a railroad station. Construction of the first station between a bend in Taylor Creek and the Cedar River fixed the trading center of Maple Valley in the 1880s. In fact, three separate depot buildings were constructed within the small commercial area near where S.R. 18 passes over Highway 169. Ironically today, that area isn’t even within Maple Valley city limits.
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Downsizing and Vacancy Rates Increase as Tech Companies Embrace Work from Home and Hybrid Work
Commercial real estate brokerage, Broderick Group, recently published their Q3 2022 Eastside Office Market Overview. This included current news and trends, Eastside’s new development forecast, office market history, and more. In July 2022, Amazon announced that they would be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue....
KOMO News
Police searching for suspects who backed car into Tacoma smoke and beer shop
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who backed a car into a business in Tacoma on Tuesday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were responding to a 911 call when they saw the vehicle crash into Skyway Smoke Cigar and Beer on South Oakes Street around 6:23 a.m.
washingtonstatewire.com
Lower bridge tolls in time for Election Day
The payoff of one of this year’s more entertaining election-year ploys happened this week when the price of driving a car across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge decreased by 75 cents. The reduction is the handiwork of Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, with a strong assist from Senate Transportation Chair Marko Liias and their colleagues in the Democratic majority.
2 injured in drive-by shooting at mini-mart in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Renton. Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue. Police said one man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot at an ampm mini-mart.
q13fox.com
Retail theft plaguing Western Washington
Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
