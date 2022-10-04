ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

KIMA TV

Olympia making progress on removing homeless encampments, RVs on Ensign Road

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The City of Olympia is aiming to finish clearing a massive homeless camp in the next couple weeks. Local groups are rushing to build more shelters in order to move the homeless out from Ensign Road, where people living in the right of way have been known to block an entrance to a busy hospital.
OLYMPIA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Buttigieg wades into Northwest salmon transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Snohomish house, no injuries

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
SNOHOMISH, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate

KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
SEATTLE, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Maple Valley Depot 1891

New residents to the area may be surprised to learn that Maple Valley once supported a railroad station. Construction of the first station between a bend in Taylor Creek and the Cedar River fixed the trading center of Maple Valley in the 1880s. In fact, three separate depot buildings were constructed within the small commercial area near where S.R. 18 passes over Highway 169. Ironically today, that area isn’t even within Maple Valley city limits.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Downsizing and Vacancy Rates Increase as Tech Companies Embrace Work from Home and Hybrid Work

Commercial real estate brokerage, Broderick Group, recently published their Q3 2022 Eastside Office Market Overview. This included current news and trends, Eastside’s new development forecast, office market history, and more. In July 2022, Amazon announced that they would be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue....
BELLEVUE, WA
washingtonstatewire.com

Lower bridge tolls in time for Election Day

The payoff of one of this year’s more entertaining election-year ploys happened this week when the price of driving a car across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge decreased by 75 cents. The reduction is the handiwork of Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, with a strong assist from Senate Transportation Chair Marko Liias and their colleagues in the Democratic majority.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Retail theft plaguing Western Washington

Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.

